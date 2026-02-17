Thanks to Diablo 2, Blizzard might've found a way to fix Diablo 4's loot fatigue in its next expansion

News
By published

The Horadric Cube might be a bigger change than the two new classes.

Diablo 4 season 4 loot reborn key art of a barbarian rogue and sorceress on a bright background
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Ever since Blizzard started reworking the clunky parts of Diablo 4, one thing has remained constant: Monsters shower you with more loot than you can carry in your inventory.

That might sound like a good thing—and admittedly, it's fun for a while—but it becomes a real problem the further you progress your character. It doesn't take long to dread having to pick up a bunch of useless items on the floor just so you can see what's going on. And legendary items don't feel all that legendary when all you see is orange items in the endgame.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.