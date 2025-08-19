Resident Evil Requiem video reveals the mom murder that kicks off this latest round of unpleasantness

Resident Evil Requiem Trailer GAMESCOM 2025 ( Resident evil 9) Trailer 4K 60fps - GAMESCOM 2025 - YouTube Watch On

This year's Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase concluded with a clip from Resident Evil Requiem (before the 'one more thing,' at least), and sets up the story of the ninth mainline Resident Evil game with a gruesome flashback.

Requiem will star FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, who uncovers the "hidden truth behind the outbreak in Raccoon City" while investigating her mother's murder.

In the clip, a teenage Grace witnesses the unhappy fate of her mother in the dingy Wrenwood hotel, where she'll return to investigate a body ("the victim of an unidentifiable disease") eight years later, thus getting sucked into the T-virus shenanigans that all Resident Evil protagonists get sucked into.

Requiem was announced earlier this year at Summer Game Fest, and isn't far off: It's releasing February 27, 2026.