Resident Evil Requiem video reveals the mom murder that kicks off this latest round of unpleasantness
Capcom has given us an extended look at the next mainline Resident Evil, which is out in early 2026.
This year's Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase concluded with a clip from Resident Evil Requiem (before the 'one more thing,' at least), and sets up the story of the ninth mainline Resident Evil game with a gruesome flashback.
Requiem will star FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, who uncovers the "hidden truth behind the outbreak in Raccoon City" while investigating her mother's murder.
In the clip, a teenage Grace witnesses the unhappy fate of her mother in the dingy Wrenwood hotel, where she'll return to investigate a body ("the victim of an unidentifiable disease") eight years later, thus getting sucked into the T-virus shenanigans that all Resident Evil protagonists get sucked into.
Requiem was announced earlier this year at Summer Game Fest, and isn't far off: It's releasing February 27, 2026.
