Resident Evil Requiem's protagonist is 'an introverted and fearful character,' but to be fair there's a giant monster chasing her
You'd be scared too if you had to hang out in the dimly lit murder hotel.
Resident Evil Requiem protagonist Grace Ashcroft is "an introverted and fearful character, which is unusual for this series," said producer Masato Kumazawa (translated from Japanese) during a segment in the Future Games Show's Gamescom showcase.
To be fair to Grace, she's being chased through a derelict hotel by an enormous monster, using a Zippo to light her way. I would also be fearful.
In fact, I would probably be a lot more fearful. At one point Grace touches the face of an infected corpse. I'm not doing that.
"I think players will be scared along with her," said Kumazawa. Accurate.
The point, of course, is that Grace is not a badass zombie hunter, and if you play in third-person, you can see her tripping and stumbling as she scrambles away from her pursuer.
Resident Evil Requiem will also be playable in first-person, and which to choose might be a tough call. I do like the Amnesia: The Dark Descent 'immersive horror' experience, but I'm not sure I'd want to miss Capcom's characterful animations here, and I think it's possible to inhabit a character's fear through either perspective.
Being an introverted and fearful character myself, I'll probably end up switching back and forth, never satisfied that I've made the right choice.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
At Gamescom's Opening Night Live earlier this week, we also saw the origin of Grace's investigation: When she was a teenager, her mother was murdered at the same hotel she's now returned to, and she was there for it. Also a good reason to be introverted and fearful.
Resident Evil Requiem is scheduled to release February 27, 2026.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.