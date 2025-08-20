Resident Evil Requiem's protagonist is 'an introverted and fearful character,' but to be fair there's a giant monster chasing her

Resident Evil Requiem Developer Interview - Future Games Show gamescom 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Resident Evil Requiem protagonist Grace Ashcroft is "an introverted and fearful character, which is unusual for this series," said producer Masato Kumazawa (translated from Japanese) during a segment in the Future Games Show's Gamescom showcase.

To be fair to Grace, she's being chased through a derelict hotel by an enormous monster, using a Zippo to light her way. I would also be fearful.

In fact, I would probably be a lot more fearful. At one point Grace touches the face of an infected corpse. I'm not doing that.

"I think players will be scared along with her," said Kumazawa. Accurate.

The point, of course, is that Grace is not a badass zombie hunter, and if you play in third-person, you can see her tripping and stumbling as she scrambles away from her pursuer.

Resident Evil Requiem will also be playable in first-person, and which to choose might be a tough call. I do like the Amnesia: The Dark Descent 'immersive horror' experience, but I'm not sure I'd want to miss Capcom's characterful animations here, and I think it's possible to inhabit a character's fear through either perspective.

Being an introverted and fearful character myself, I'll probably end up switching back and forth, never satisfied that I've made the right choice.

At Gamescom's Opening Night Live earlier this week, we also saw the origin of Grace's investigation: When she was a teenager, her mother was murdered at the same hotel she's now returned to, and she was there for it. Also a good reason to be introverted and fearful.

Resident Evil Requiem is scheduled to release February 27, 2026.