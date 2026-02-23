If you leak or spoil any of Resident Evil Requiem, Platinum's co-founder hopes you 'die a thousand deaths'
Hideki Kamiya is posting again, everyone.
Capcom really does not want any big spoilers out in the wild ahead of the release of Resident Evil Requiem. It posted a statement last week imploring people to please, please, keep any big leaks and spoilers off the internet in the run up to its release and said it would be chasing after anyone doing so "in order to preserve your day-one experience."
Well, right there in Capcom's corner is Platinum Games co-founder and serial poster Hideki Kamiya. While the Resident Evil developer is out here threatening legal takedowns, Kamiya is instead threatening… curses and a thousand deaths.
Citing an apparent situation where Resident Evil 2's big plot twist was ruined before the game was released, Kamiya had some harsh words for those with loose lips. "For your own selfish satisfaction, you tramped on the feelings of the users who were looking forward to the game, as well as the feelings of the creators who put all their effort into making it," a machine translation of his tweet reads.
"It's a despicable act that destroys the happiness of everyone, and deserves a thousand deaths… May you be cursed to never be able to play games again…"
確かバイオ2の時も終盤の展開を写真週刊誌にスッパ抜かれたよなー…テメエ個人の利己的な満足のために、楽しみにしてるユーザーの気持ちも、力を尽くして制作したクリエイターの気持ちも踏み躙る、全ての人の幸せを破壊する唾棄すべき行為で、万死に値するだろ…二度とゲームを遊べない呪いにかかれ… https://t.co/iKueo8axFCFebruary 21, 2026
I mean, this sort of attitude is very par for the course for Kamiya—someone who probably has half of X, The Everything App's users blocked at this point—but it's still very funny to imagine him cursing leakers to, I dunno, get major hand cramp every time they try and pick up a controller.
It's not the first time he's taken these sorts of folks to task, either. When Nintendo announced the Switch 2 last year, he had some choice words for the people that had spent the months leading up to it speculating and spreading rumours. "I hope that all of the people who leaked Switch 2 information/those who helped leak it will be cursed for the rest of their lives to always have poop on the soles of their shoes when they get home."
He called those kinds of people "the worst of scum," saying "he should be covered in shit from head to toe and thrown out of the atmosphere." I mean, that makes his curse upon people spoiling Resident Evil sound like an absolute blessing in comparison. Should I ever be the type of person to leak or spoil a videogame, I'd rather a mild case of repetitive strain injury than being constantly smeared in poo and flung into space.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
