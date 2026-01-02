The PC game releases we're most excited about in January

As usual, January is a fairly quiet month for new PC games and updates, with several of the most notable releases piled up near the end of the month. There's still plenty to look forward to, including Cairn, the mountain climbing game whose release date was announced at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted in December.

For a bigger look at what's ahead this year, drop by our guide to the new PC games of 2026. Chris has also put together a look at the city builders of 2026, and Jacob's published a preview of the year's new hardware. More 2026 previews and predictions are in the pipeline, but for now, here's what to look forward to in the immediate future of PC gaming:

January gaming events and sales

Tech showcase CES runs January 6-9 —head to our CES 2026 preview for details on the gear we expect to see there.

runs —head to our CES 2026 preview for details on the gear we expect to see there. The tail end of the Steam Winter Sale is followed by two smaller Steam sales : December 18 – January 5: Steam Winter Sale January 12 – January 19: Detective Fest January 26 – February 2: Board Game Fest

: Taipei Game Show closes out the month, running January 29-February 1.

Early access launches in January 2025

January 6 StarRupture StarRupture (Steam) is a sci-fi base building and defense game—from the looks of it, it's half Satisfactory-like industrial automation, half Earth Defense Force-style bug extermination. January 22 Bladesong Bladesong (Steam) is a sword smithing game entering early access in late January. As you design cool engraved blades for dark fantasy clientele, you'll also "uncover the secrets of Eren Keep, a last haven of a dying world—or so they say." January TBA Echoes of Elysium Echoes of Elysium (Steam) is described as a "co-op airship survival RPG." It was originally scheduled for an early access launch on December 4, but was delayed to January.

January 20 World of Warcraft update World of Warcraft's Midnight Pre-Expansion Content Update goes live on January 20 with the new Demon Hunter Devourer specialization and more. You can see everything coming in Blizzard's blog post, and Midnight releases in full on March 2. January 12 Anthem Anthem is finally being put to rest on January 12. The BioWare live service shooter was taken off sale last year, but if you already own it, you can log in and pay your respects before the 12th. 🫡 January 22 Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven (Steam) introduces "Yngya, the forgotten God of the lambs" and a new mountain region to the popular action cult management game. The paid expansion is aimed at players who've already played through the base game.

More games releasing in January 2025

January 9 — Pathologic 3 - The latest in a horror series meant to be "unbearable" (Steam)

— Pathologic 3 - The latest in a horror series meant to be "unbearable" (Steam) January 12 — Big Hops - Cute 3D platformer (Steam)

— Big Hops - Cute 3D platformer (Steam) January 15 — Craftlings - Lemmings-like throwback (Steam)

— Craftlings - Lemmings-like throwback (Steam) January 15 — Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon - science fantasy RPG (Steam)

— Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon - science fantasy RPG (Steam) January 16 — BrokenLore: Unfollow - psychological horror game (Steam)

— BrokenLore: Unfollow - psychological horror game (Steam) January 20 — Mio: Memories in Orbit - sci-fi metroidvania (Steam)

— Mio: Memories in Orbit - sci-fi metroidvania (Steam) January 21 — Dynasty Warriors Origins: Visions of Four Heroes - DLC with "1 vs 1,000 action" (Steam)

— Dynasty Warriors Origins: Visions of Four Heroes - DLC with "1 vs 1,000 action" (Steam) January 22 — Nova Roma - build your own Rome (Steam)

— Nova Roma - build your own Rome (Steam) January 22 — Arknights: Endfield - anime gacha action RPG (Epic)

— Arknights: Endfield - anime gacha action RPG (Epic) January 28 — The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin - also an anime gacha action RPG (Steam)

— The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin - also an anime gacha action RPG (Steam) January 28 — The Midnight Walkers (early access) - extraction FPS (Steam)

— The Midnight Walkers (early access) - extraction FPS (Steam) January 29 — Don't Stop, Girlypop! - "Y2K arena movement shooter" (Steam)