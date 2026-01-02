The PC game releases we're most excited about in January

A much-anticipated mountain climbing game, zombie infection screenings, and a hero shooter wildcard.

Code Vein 2
As usual, January is a fairly quiet month for new PC games and updates, with several of the most notable releases piled up near the end of the month. There's still plenty to look forward to, including Cairn, the mountain climbing game whose release date was announced at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted in December.

For a bigger look at what's ahead this year, drop by our guide to the new PC games of 2026. Chris has also put together a look at the city builders of 2026, and Jacob's published a preview of the year's new hardware. More 2026 previews and predictions are in the pipeline, but for now, here's what to look forward to in the immediate future of PC gaming:

January's big PC release dates

January gaming events and sales

The CES 2025 logo, in the lobby of the Venetian Suites conference facility at the 2025 show with the crowds below.

  • Tech showcase CES runs January 6-9—head to our CES 2026 preview for details on the gear we expect to see there.
  • The tail end of the Steam Winter Sale is followed by two smaller Steam sales:
    • December 18 – January 5: Steam Winter Sale
    • January 12 – January 19: Detective Fest
    • January 26 – February 2: Board Game Fest
  • Taipei Game Show closes out the month, running January 29-February 1.

Early access launches in January 2025

Games with major updates and events in January

More games releasing in January 2025

Pathologic 3

  • January 9 — Pathologic 3 - The latest in a horror series meant to be "unbearable" (Steam)
  • January 12 — Big Hops - Cute 3D platformer (Steam)
  • January 15 — Craftlings - Lemmings-like throwback (Steam)
  • January 15 — Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon - science fantasy RPG (Steam)
  • January 16 — BrokenLore: Unfollow - psychological horror game (Steam)
  • January 20 — Mio: Memories in Orbit - sci-fi metroidvania (Steam)
  • January 21 — Dynasty Warriors Origins: Visions of Four Heroes - DLC with "1 vs 1,000 action" (Steam)
  • January 22 — Nova Roma - build your own Rome (Steam)
  • January 22 — Arknights: Endfield - anime gacha action RPG (Epic)
  • January 28 — The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin - also an anime gacha action RPG (Steam)
  • January 28 — The Midnight Walkers (early access) - extraction FPS (Steam)
  • January 29 — Don't Stop, Girlypop! - "Y2K arena movement shooter" (Steam)
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

