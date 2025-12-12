Internet not convinced it should care about another PvP hero shooter, collective eye-roll plunges big Game Awards finale reveal into a YouTube dislikes hole

The Game Awards ended on an odd note last night. Instead of a big, exclamation-point 'one more thing!'—the prophesied return of Gabe Newell, striding onto center stage with three fingers held high—host Geoff Keighley closed the show with a reveal of a brand new game from an unknown studio: A PvP raid shooter called Highguard.

Which isn't to say Highguard wasn't hyped up to infinity before the trailer dropped. After a stage-spanning flight across stormy seas and rocky shores, Keighley did what he does and put the pedal to the metal with both feet.

"Sometimes our last reveal at the Game Awards is a teaser for something years and years away. But not tonight," Keighley pronounced with dramatic purpose. "Our final world premiere comes from 61 members of the team that built Apex Legends and Titanfall. Four years ago, the principals founded a new independent studio with the hopes of pushing the shooter genre forward with a new original game. They've done it in complete secrecy, which is even more amazing because the game is very deep into development.

"The power of independent, self-published studios to push this medium forward is a growing, and I think, positive theme in our industry. And so tonight, you're not only going to get the announcement of the game, but also your first look at the gameplay. I've played it, and after you see this trailer, I think you're going to want to as well. Welcome to Highguard."

Highguard World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

It was a big sell, and the Wildlight team does indeed come to the table with some notable work under their belts, including design, art, and programming credits on games including Titanfall, Apex Legends, and various Call of Duty games, among various others.

But the trailer itself? For me, it was one of the least impressive reveals of the night. Nothing about it stands out from the horde of other team-based PvP shooters currently at hand: The ghost horse thing was passingly cool but let's be honest, that's just a Destiny sparrow with legs. The Highguard characters themselves, meanwhile, look like they have all the personality of a space heater, and dialog like "Your light belongs to me" and "I am the coming storm" leaves me with nothing but a deep desire to re-enact the famous Seinfeld leaving GIF.

It's not that Highguard looks bad, really, it just looks extremely, "So what?" And it's not just the trailer, the Steam page is equally devoid of anything that might make me care. Here's the description of Highguard, in its entirety:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"From the creators of Apex Legends and Titanfall, comes Highguard: a PvP raid shooter where players will ride, fight, and raid as Wardens, arcane gunslingers sent to fight for control of a mythical continent. Battle rival Warden crews for possession of the Shieldbreaker, then break into and destroy the enemy base to secure territory in this all-new breed of shooter."

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Wildlight Entertainment) (Image credit: Wildlight Entertainment) (Image credit: Wildlight Entertainment) (Image credit: Wildlight Entertainment) (Image credit: Wildlight Entertainment) (Image credit: Wildlight Entertainment) (Image credit: Wildlight Entertainment) (Image credit: Wildlight Entertainment) (Image credit: Wildlight Entertainment) (Image credit: Wildlight Entertainment)

I'm not a committed shooter guy like some of my PC Gamer pals, but I do shoot guys now and then—I was a big Action Quake 2 player back in the day, and more recently had a very enjoyable run with Arc Raiders—and I see absolutely nothing here that makes me think I should play this game. The most interesting thing about it is that someone decided this trailer would be a good way to close out the biggest videogame hype show of the year.

Maybe I'm being harsh, but I'm not the only one who thinks so. The announcement trailer on the Highguard YouTube channel has 2,400 dislikes, compared to just over 500 likes; the ratio is even worse on The Game Awards channel. Comments there and on social media are equally dismal. Comparisons to the catastrophically kaput Concord abound, which isn't a great sign, and more alarming is the widespread surprise that this wasn't a fakeout: Highguard really was the big finisher at The Game Awards.

Highguard looks like a game that started development when hero shooters were the hottest thing around. hmmm. — @zackzwiezen.com (@zackzwiezen.com.bsky.social) 2025-12-12T19:51:01.352Z

Introducing our new digital mech fantasy overwatch team based frustrator, highguard — @nargle.hyper.wang (@nargle.hyper.wang.bsky.social) 2025-12-12T19:51:01.316Z

high guard gives me concord vibes of "I think this game won't last a month" — @reki.gay (@reki.gay.bsky.social) 2025-12-12T19:51:01.385Z

Some of that reaction is no doubt borne from a sense of letdown, and not just among Half-Life fans, whose hopes were once again dashed on the rocks of reality with all the predictability of the sunrise. When Wildlight was announced in 2022, a number of die-hard Titanfall fans allowed themselves hope that some sort of spiritual successor (because the only thing less likely than EA making Titanfall 3 is EA letting someone else have Titanfall 3) was in the making. Instead, well, there's this: A hero shooter that, as one Bluesky user put it, "looks like a fake videogame you'd see in a movie."

Highguard may be fine—it might even be good. It's certainly possible for new PvP hero shooters to be breakout successes: Marvel Rivals is proof of that. But nothing about Highguard sets it apart from the crowd, and frankly—and especially coming amidst so many big announcements at this year's show like Divinity, FOTOR, Ontos, Control Resonant, and Total WH40K—I don't think landing the coveted closing announcement spot did it any favors. We'll find out soon enough if Highguard can live up to its Game Awards hype: It's set to launch on January 26, and it's free to play on Steam.