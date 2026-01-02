The city builders of 2026 will let us build in some wild places, including a Pokémon-style world filled with collectible creatures

We're still happily awash in the golden age of city builders, and there's no sign of things slowing down: 2026 is already looking like it's packed with new takes on plopping down houses and roads.

You can expect loads more city builders than these next year, but the ones listed below all take place in interesting places. If you want to build a city in a world filled with vengeful gods, in deep space on the back of a cosmic whale, or on a massive steampunk train thundering through a post-apocalyptic landscape, you'll be able to. There's even a builder set in a world of collectible creatures you can tame and send into battle. That's a first!

Here's a quick look at 7 city builders coming in 2026 that will let us build in some truly wild places, such as…

In a Rome where gods are real (and real angry)

Nova Roma - Demo Now Available! - YouTube Watch On

Nova Roma

Release: Jan 2026

You won't need to wait long for this beautiful builder: it's due in January. Rebuild a fallen Rome, but be careful not to anger the gods: they're watching and won't be shy about voicing their displeasure in the form of lightning bolts and other disasters. There's a demo out now if you want to try it early.

Up a massive tree in a dark fantasy realm

DarkSwitch

Release: March 2026

Look, I don't get the name either, but it sure looks like an interesting city builder. Construct an elvish metropolis encircling a giant sacred tree in this vertical builder set in a dangerous fantasy realm where the encroaching fog can make your citizens lose their little minds.

On a gigantic steampunk train filled with orcs and elves

Steel Artery: train city builder — Steam Playtest is open right now! - YouTube Watch On

Steel Artery: Train City Builder

Release: 2026

I'm not a train guy, but anytime a game is set on a train it immediately captures my interest. (Maybe I am a train guy?) Build a city on a moving train as it travels through a steampunk world on rails. Manage thousands of autonomous citizens (many are orcs and elves, naturally), meet their needs, and create a thriving economy. This looks great.

On the back of a cosmic whale

Beyond These Stars - Updated Demo Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Beyond These Stars

Release: 2026

As your giant space whale restlessly explores the cosmos, build and manage a city for your "Peeps" on its back. Develop technology so you can communicate with the sentient being you're riding around on, and manage the fragile ecosystem to carefully expand while avoiding disaster.

Across an entire medieval county filled with settlements

County of Fortune ~ Progress Trailer - YouTube Watch On

County of Fortune

Release: 2026

There's something deeply appealing about not just building one city but many interconnected ones, and County of Fortune lets you do just that. Build multiple towns and manage their connections, including their growing and evolving social, cultural, and political identities.

In a Pokémon-style world filled with collectible creatures

Tamer Town gameplay trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Tamer Town

Release: 2026

They're not Pokémon, OK? They're Mokiton. Very different! And you'll need to build a city around the collectible creature economy, complete with arenas where critters and their trainers can do friendly battle. There are over 130 creatures to collect while you grow and decorate your city.

In a funky throwback '90s where you can decorate every building yourself

Metropolis 1998 - Feature Teaser [No. 1] - YouTube Watch On

Metropolis 1998

Release: 2026

I've written about this a few times already because there's a frequently updated demo you can play right now. Enjoy the retro vibes of early isometric city builders but with plenty of modern goodies under the hood, including a complex simulation and the ability to design and decorate every single building yourself.