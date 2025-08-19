Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: All the announcements in one place
Join us for another deluge of World Premieres as we cover Geoff Keighley's Gamescom presentation live.
It's been barely a blink since we last gathered for an announcestravaganza with Summer Game Fest, but here we are again! It's time for Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, Geoff Keighley's second big livestream of the year showing off some of the biggest games of 2025 and beyond. As usual, we'll expect a couple surprise announcements and looks at a lot of games we already know about, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Resident Evil Requiem.
While the possibility of a Hollow Knight Silksong surprise launch has been hanging over the show, we now know the developers will be hosting a "special announcement" on Thursday. So we've likely got two more days to wait for that release date.
When does Gamescom Opening Night Live air?
The 2025 Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation starts at 8 pm CEST on August 19. That's 11 am Pacific / 7 pm BST.
You can watch Opening Night Live on Twitch or YouTube (or the embed above).
Here's a meaty look at Silent Hill f
This girl is getting put through some shit. We already know the next survival horror game in the Silent Hill series is out in September, and it's the first set in Japan. I get the impression it's going to be real gnarly (in a good way) and have a better-than-average horror story thanks to writer Ryukishi07.
The trailer for NCSoft's "MMO tactical shooter" Cinder City has made me nostalgic for the dubstep trailer era
Between the 2000s buttrock and prevalance of cheesy metal in game trailers in today's show, I kinda want to go back to dubstep. Maybe some stomp-clap indie?
Rad-looking music game Unbeatable is out in November
Unbeatable is one of those games that makes everything else out there look unstylish by comparison. This "final trailer" drops the release date: November 6.
ZA/UM announces its follow-up to Disco Elysium, Zero Parades
The "espionage RPG" casts you as "a brilliant but tormented operant on a desperate assignment. Pick up the pieces of your broken network, untangle a bloody web of intrigue at the End of History, and prove yourself on the big stage or blow it all up – again." You can see more of it on Steam.
The history of ZA/UM's work on this project in the wake of Disco Elysium is... well, complicated would be underselling it, as we've reported in-depth for many months now:
- I've finally seen gameplay from ZA/UM's follow-up to Disco Elyisum, and it looks a lot like Disco Elysium. It will have to be spectacular to win back a hostile fanbase
- It's another day of Disco Elysium-related announcements trying to kneecap each other: Studio ZA/UM has put out a teaser for its first new game since 2019, and it's not Disco Elysium 2
- A Forbes 30-under-30-er involved in at least 2 Disco Elysium successor studios has sued the lead dev at a third, blocking him from working on a new game
- With no Disco Elysium 2 in sight, who exactly are behind the 5 studios of Disco devs now vying to make its spiritual successor?
Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert's next game is "a roguelike vertically scrolling RPG"
Death By Scrolling has you "kill enemies, collect gold, and avoid the Grim Reaper long enough to pay the Ferrymanʼs exorbitant river-crossing fee to the afterlife" while the screen never stops scrolling. No release date, but it does have a Steam page.
Saber puts its zombie swarm tech to use again in John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, out 2026
This game's been in the works for quite awhile, first announced two years ago. I'm here for new John Carpenter music first and foremost, but it looks like a fun time in co-op. Maybe it'll hit that Left 4 Dead sweet spot better than Back 4 Blood did.
World of Tanks 2.0, the "biggest update in the game's history" drops in September
I'm honestly not happy that World of Tanks made me listen to two minutes of a Daughtry song.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is getting an expansion
The Order of Giants DLC announced back in June dives below the streets of Rome. We already knew it would be out in September, so here's a longer look at it.
Fallout Season 2 will include New Vegas's Mr. House, and here's the first teaser trailer
Justin Theroux is playing the New Vegas boss in the show's new season, out this December.
Paradox shows off a bit more of Europa Universalis V
Announced back in May, the new grand strategy game is due on November 4.
Action RPG Arknights: Endfield will lure you in with the anime and then hook you on the basebuilding
At least that's the impression I get from the trailer for this upcoming F2P game, which is on mobile, consoles and PC. Still no realease date that I could see.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword's latest trailer shows off some freaky monster designs
That's just a fun trailer right there for a game we're already very much looking forward to. I particularly like the part where Musashi cuts some freaky little guys in half... and then they grow new tentacle legs and stand back up.
Monster Hunter Wilds is doing a Final Fantasy 14 crossover, and Final Fantasy 14 is getting some Monster Hunter stuff
Fighting Final Fantasy's Behemoth in Monster Hunter: World was a blast, though the fraught state of Monster Hunter Wilds takes the shine off this crossover a bit.
FF14 players may be jazzed to see some Monster Hunter stuff crop up in the MMO, though: it looks like you'll be able to ride a Seikret, chill with a Palico and fight Wilds' flagship monster Arkveld.
Dawn of War 4. Dawn of War 4!!
Hot on the heels of Dawn of War: Definitive Edition, the legendary RTS series is coming back in 2026 with a new entry.
You better believe we've got more on the story:
Dawn of War 4 is returning to Kronus with 4 playable factions, 4 campaigns, more than 70 missions and lots of base building
Batman is getting the Lego Star Wars treatment with Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Traveler's Tales made a Lego Batman game way back in 2008, but now it's coming back 'round to do it again. "We've incorporated iconic moments and deep cut references from decades of Batman movies, TV shows, comics, and games, all brought together and brought to live in our unique Lego world," Traveler's Tales says.
It'll have a harder difficulty level for those who want an added challenge in combat. Other Batfamily members will also be playable, including Robin, Jim Gordon, and Batgirl.
Also, Matt Berry is playing Bane. Hell yeah.
FromSoftware's Sekiro is getting an anime next year