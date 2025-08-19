Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: All the announcements in one place

Refresh

Here's a meaty look at Silent Hill f Silent Hill f - Story Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On This girl is getting put through some shit. We already know the next survival horror game in the Silent Hill series is out in September, and it's the first set in Japan. I get the impression it's going to be real gnarly (in a good way) and have a better-than-average horror story thanks to writer Ryukishi07.

The trailer for NCSoft's "MMO tactical shooter" Cinder City has made me nostalgic for the dubstep trailer era Cinder City - Official Trailer | gamescom 2025 - YouTube Watch On Between the 2000s buttrock and prevalance of cheesy metal in game trailers in today's show, I kinda want to go back to dubstep. Maybe some stomp-clap indie?

Rad-looking music game Unbeatable is out in November UNBEATABLE: FINAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On Unbeatable is one of those games that makes everything else out there look unstylish by comparison. This "final trailer" drops the release date: November 6.

Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert's next game is "a roguelike vertically scrolling RPG" Death by Scrolling Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2025 - YouTube Watch On Death By Scrolling has you "kill enemies, collect gold, and avoid the Grim Reaper long enough to pay the Ferrymanʼs exorbitant river-crossing fee to the afterlife" while the screen never stops scrolling. No release date, but it does have a Steam page.

Saber puts its zombie swarm tech to use again in John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, out 2026 John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Gameplay Trailer | Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Watch On This game's been in the works for quite awhile, first announced two years ago. I'm here for new John Carpenter music first and foremost, but it looks like a fun time in co-op. Maybe it'll hit that Left 4 Dead sweet spot better than Back 4 Blood did.

World of Tanks 2.0, the "biggest update in the game's history" drops in September Update 2.0: Overview | World of Tanks - YouTube Watch On I'm honestly not happy that World of Tanks made me listen to two minutes of a Daughtry song.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is getting an expansion Launch Trailer – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™: The Order of Giants - YouTube Watch On The Order of Giants DLC announced back in June dives below the streets of Rome. We already knew it would be out in September, so here's a longer look at it.

Fallout Season 2 will include New Vegas's Mr. House, and here's the first teaser trailer Fallout – Season Two Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On Justin Theroux is playing the New Vegas boss in the show's new season, out this December.

Paradox shows off a bit more of Europa Universalis V Europa Universalis V: Pre-Purchase Trailer - YouTube Watch On Announced back in May, the new grand strategy game is due on November 4.

Action RPG Arknights: Endfield will lure you in with the anime and then hook you on the basebuilding Arknights: Endfield gamescom 2025 Special Trailer - YouTube Watch On At least that's the impression I get from the trailer for this upcoming F2P game, which is on mobile, consoles and PC. Still no realease date that I could see.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword's latest trailer shows off some freaky monster designs 『鬼武者 Way of the Sword』3rd トレーラー:幻魔の実験体 - YouTube Watch On That's just a fun trailer right there for a game we're already very much looking forward to. I particularly like the part where Musashi cuts some freaky little guys in half... and then they grow new tentacle legs and stand back up.

Monster Hunter Wilds is doing a Final Fantasy 14 crossover, and Final Fantasy 14 is getting some Monster Hunter stuff (Image credit: Capcom, Square Enix) Fighting Final Fantasy's Behemoth in Monster Hunter: World was a blast, though the fraught state of Monster Hunter Wilds takes the shine off this crossover a bit. FF14 players may be jazzed to see some Monster Hunter stuff crop up in the MMO, though: it looks like you'll be able to ride a Seikret, chill with a Palico and fight Wilds' flagship monster Arkveld.

Batman is getting the Lego Star Wars treatment with Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2025 - YouTube Watch On Traveler's Tales made a Lego Batman game way back in 2008, but now it's coming back 'round to do it again. "We've incorporated iconic moments and deep cut references from decades of Batman movies, TV shows, comics, and games, all brought together and brought to live in our unique Lego world," Traveler's Tales says. It'll have a harder difficulty level for those who want an added challenge in combat. Other Batfamily members will also be playable, including Robin, Jim Gordon, and Batgirl. Also, Matt Berry is playing Bane. Hell yeah.