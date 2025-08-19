For the first time ever, a new game in one of China's most popular videogame series will be released simultaneously in the West

Swords of Legends - Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Revealed today at Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase, Swords of Legends is a brand new singleplayer action RPG based on Chinese mythology, and if that title rings a bell you're very likely thinking of Swords of Legends Online, the Chinese MMO that came our way in 2021. But this is a completely separate and different thing.

Not that they're entirely unconnected: The similarity in titles is the obvious giveaway, but both games are developed by the same studio, Aurogon, and are part of the sprawling Gujian franchise, which debuted in China in 2010. But rather than the open world of its namesake MMO, Swords of Legends is a "wide linear" game that "allows for focused storytelling and exploration while still offering players meaningful choices as the narrative progresses."

Details on that story are rather thin at this point, but players in Swords of Legends will take on the role of Si Pan, an "underworld enforcer" who returns to the world of the living to shepherd reluctant souls into the next life, where they belong. Naturally, this is typically not a smooth, conversation-driven process, and thus most of your job will be throwing down with supernatural horrors, using "mystical techniques, divine artifiacts, and powerful weapons" to convince them it's time to move on.

The "action" part of the action RPG formula looks rather soulslike—although pretty much any one-on-one fight against a huge, overwrought weirdo looks soulslike to me—but Aurogon says it is not: The studio aims to give Swords of Legends its own "distinct identity," with more "strategic options" that will ensure the game is accessible to players of all skills levels.

"We are not aiming for punishing difficulty or purely skill-gated combat," Aurogon wrote in an FAQ. "For example, 'soul capturing' is both a narrative mechanic to the story and a core combat build. Players can capture the souls of certain monsters and summon them to assist in battle, with some offering cooperative combo attacks.

"Exploration will also yield a variety of utility items to aid in combat, and flexible weapon-skill loadouts will allow players to adapt to different enemy types. Our goal is to ensure players of all skill levels can have fun — and, as in any good RPG, enjoy the satisfying journey of growing stronger."

Also interesting is that this will be the first "global launch" of a game in the Gujian series. Gujian Qi Tan Online was around for years before it was adapted for the West as Swords of Legends Online, and while Gujian 3 launched on Steam in 2018 it didn't get English subtitles until a year later—which suffered from "occasional spelling mistakes and awkward phrasing." Swords of Legends, by contrast—and perhaps inspired by the Western success of games like Black Myth: Wukong and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers—is "built for a global audience" right from the start.

A release date for Swords of Legends wasn't announced at the show, but if you're interested, you can follow along with updates at swordsoflegends.com.