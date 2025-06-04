Silent Hill f is coming in September, so here's a deeply disturbing new trailer to give you something to think about while you wait

SILENT HILL f | Release Date Trailer (4K: EN/ESRB) | KONAMI - YouTube Watch On

Silent Hill f, which made quite an impression with a long-awaited reveal trailer back in March, dropped an even more disturbing trailer at today's State of Play showcase to reveal its release date of September 25.

The date was initially only confirmed for the PS5 version of the game, and Steam and the Epic Games Store still have it listed as merely "coming soon." But the trailer eventually popped up on the official Silent Hill YouTube channel with an across-the-board confirmation of the date.

The new trailer also feels like an escalation, for lack of a better term. The reveal trailer in March was grim and creepy, but today's video is a lot more... well, whatever the hell this is.

Anyway, you get the idea—it's pretty gristly out there. Not to be missed! And now you know when you'll get to dive in. Silent Hill f will be available for PC on Steam, Epic, and the Microsoft Store.