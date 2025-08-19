Team Cherry will be making a 'Special Announcement' about Silksong on Thursday, and—wait, is it finally over? Can we all go home?

Silksong is at Gamescom—this much we knew—but after years of silence Team Cherry is finally saying something. Not buried away in Discord, not via an advertisement for a handheld console, but an actual, honest-to-Hornet announcement. Like, on its YouTube channel and everything.

You can see the livestream here, but the atmosphere is electric. At the time of writing we've still got 47 hours to go, but I can't keep up with the chat scroll. The exact times are August 21, 7:30 pm Pt, 10:30 am ET, and 3:30 pm BST.

A quick jaunt over to my favourite den of chaos, the r/Silksong subreddit, already sees a 21-minute old thread with over 2,500 upvotes already blaring: "CODE RED, CODE RED, THIS IS NOT A DRILL, I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

There's even been an official message from the Dreamers—uh, they sacrificed a bunch of people by banning them, it's a long story: "48 HOURS REMAIN. SILKSKONGERS, THIS IS IT! IT'S NOT BAIT! IT'S OVER! THEY BROKE THE SILENCE! SOME EXPECTED RADIO SILENCE EVEN AFTER THE DATE WAS REVEALED! BUT NAY! THIS IS IT! SKONGERS, WE HAVE WON!"

"This feels surreal tbh," writes a sentimental u/Dominunce, "can't comprehend that this is the last 48 hours of skonging before whatever this is. We were here my friends." Just below them, user Remarkable_Cup_1190 writes: "Cumming."

The rest of the Reddit's filled with eager players snapping footage of the booth, which I'll share here for posterity's sake. I'm not there myself—my colleagues are—but I'll also go ahead and update this article once we've got an impressions piece up. In the meantime, feast your eyes:

I'm a little giddy myself, being honest. It's been such a tremendously wild and weird ride to get here. Six years of hype, countless SteamDB updates, thousands of days of daily updates, and that chocolate cake thing. And now our end is near, we've reached the final skurtain. A refrain echoing into forever, the song of silk, the endless skong. It's been an honour.