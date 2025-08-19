Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date set for November

YouTube Watch On

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 got its big campaign reveal trailer today during Opening Night Live, finally revealing what sort of movement gimmicks it's up to and shedding some light on the central characters.

And of course, we also got a release date: Black Ops 7 is coming November 14. If you're keeping up with the other big military FPS of the moment, that's just over a month after Battlefield 6 releases on October 10.

Black Ops 7's campaign takes place in 2035 and stars David Mason, son of Alex "The Numbers" Mason. By the looks of it, Blops 7 picks up the thread from Blops 6 with characters from Blops 2, a game that released 13 years ago. Treyarch, the primary studio behind this year's CoD, is really playing up how you can play this one co-op, a feature it hasn't had since 2015's Blops 3.

Activision didn't get into the bits of Blops 7 that most people will care about (multiplayer and Warzone), but we did see the game's big movement gimmick on display: Some sort of "super jump" that's technically not a jetpack, but basically seems like a jetpack.

We'll hear more about Black Ops 7 multiplayer at Call of Duty Next on September 30.