Meet your snarky, sexy companions in The Outer Worlds 2: 'And no, you can't sleep with them'
Doesn't mean you can't crush, though.
The universe needs a hero, and every hero needs a trusty sidekick. Unfortunately for the universe in The Outer Worlds 2, instead of a hero, it's got you. Lucky for you, you've got them: a cadre of snarky, sexy companions who will follow you anywhere and kill anyone that gets in your way.
In the new trailer revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, we get a quick look at the various talents and personalities of the companions you'll get to meet and befriend.
There's Niles, a cyborg who makes quips while fighting enemies. Then there's Aza, a brawler who makes quips while fighting enemies. And then there's Inez, a medic who makes quips while fighting enemies.
There's also Marisol, a scientist who makes quips while fighting enemies, Tristan, who doesn't make quips (in the trailer, at least) while bashing enemies with a huge goddamn hammer, and Valerie, a robot who makes clinical observations while fighting enemies. (Another word for those observations might be quips.)
Okay, maybe I'm being a little snarky myself, because a 90 second trailer isn't the best place to get to know a bunch of companions who are actually probably very well-written and acted (this is Obsidian, after all).
But it's hard to take away much from this trailer apart from some snarky dialogue ("This might sting... a lot.") which isn't gonna be funny the fifth or sixth (or first) time you hear them. Hopefully there's a quip slider I can shuck all the way to the left?
More bad news for you romantic types: even if you fall for one of your companions, "no, you can't sleep with them." So says the trailer. Bummer, though not unexpected. The Outer Worlds 2 launches on October 29.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
