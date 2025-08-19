Meet your snarky, sexy companions in The Outer Worlds 2: 'And no, you can't sleep with them'

The Outer Worlds 2 - Official Companions Trailer - Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The universe needs a hero, and every hero needs a trusty sidekick. Unfortunately for the universe in The Outer Worlds 2, instead of a hero, it's got you. Lucky for you, you've got them: a cadre of snarky, sexy companions who will follow you anywhere and kill anyone that gets in your way.

In the new trailer revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, we get a quick look at the various talents and personalities of the companions you'll get to meet and befriend.

There's Niles, a cyborg who makes quips while fighting enemies. Then there's Aza, a brawler who makes quips while fighting enemies. And then there's Inez, a medic who makes quips while fighting enemies.

There's also Marisol, a scientist who makes quips while fighting enemies, Tristan, who doesn't make quips (in the trailer, at least) while bashing enemies with a huge goddamn hammer, and Valerie, a robot who makes clinical observations while fighting enemies. (Another word for those observations might be quips.)

Okay, maybe I'm being a little snarky myself, because a 90 second trailer isn't the best place to get to know a bunch of companions who are actually probably very well-written and acted (this is Obsidian, after all).

But it's hard to take away much from this trailer apart from some snarky dialogue ("This might sting... a lot.") which isn't gonna be funny the fifth or sixth (or first) time you hear them. Hopefully there's a quip slider I can shuck all the way to the left?

More bad news for you romantic types: even if you fall for one of your companions, "no, you can't sleep with them." So says the trailer. Bummer, though not unexpected. The Outer Worlds 2 launches on October 29.