Capcom runs out of emergency glass to break with Monster Hunter Wilds, but it's going to 'implement a multifaceted plan' to improve PC performance 'this winter'

Capcom's been under fire, recently, for the dire performance woes in the PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds—and its endgame activities, which some series fans have found a smidge skinny.

Though recent updates have addressed the latter, they haven't really addressed the former. I have good news and bad news. The good news is that Capcom's going to try to improve how the game runs. The bad news is that it'll take 'till winter to see that happen.

This was confirmed during an update with the game director last week, but has since been re-iterated on the official Monster Hunter X account: "To our hunters playing #MHWilds on PC, we're committed to listening to your feedback and improving both performance and stability of the game."

The post continues, "Although we will continue to implement gradual improvements in the weeks ahead, we are targeting Free Title Update 4 this winter to implement a multifaceted plan, including CPU and GPU related optimizations, followed by a second stage of mitigation measures afterwards."

As fellow PCG writer Lincoln Carpenter noted over the weekend, Capcom does seem caught between a rock and a hard place. Game development isn't ever as simple as 'why don't we put all the devs on making cool fights'—different devs fill different roles—but given how dire reviews have been for its flagship franchise, it's definitely scrambling.

And it's a right shame, too, because I had a bloody good time with Monster Hunter Wilds, all told—I'm mostly not playing it now because I'm subscribed to two MMOs and have a full-time job writing for you lovely lot, and I still need to make room to do things like 'eat' and 'socialise'.

However, from what I've seen, the issues don't show until you're a few dozen hours deep—which is a huge problem for a series that stakes its claim on endgame grinding. Still, I doubt Capcom's gonna leave Wilds in the lurch, but it remains to be seen whether a winter performance overhaul is too little, too late.