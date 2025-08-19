'It started here, with one man': Fallout Season 2 teaser takes us to Vegas to meet Mr. House, gives us a glimpse of Caesar's Legion and a Deathclaw
The season begins December 17.
"'You wanna know why the world ended? It started here. With one man."
We're going to Vegas, baby! At Gamescom Opening Night Live, we finally got a look at the first teaser for Fallout Season 2—despite show creator Jonathan Nolan joking to Geoff Keighley that "we didn't bring any footage to show you guys." But he did bring footage! He's such a card.
Speaking of cards, the teaser takes us right into Vegas, both before the bombs and after, to meet the man behind the plan: the infamous Mr. House. Take a look:
It's a nice surprise, though perhaps not for the actor who played Mr. House in Season 1: the role has been recast, and Justin Theroux (American Psycho, Mulholland Drive, The Leftovers) is now playing the mysterious ruler of New Vegas.
That's not all: we get a glimpse of Caesar's Legion, the iconic Dino Dee-lite Motel, and at the very end, a Deathclaw. Finally!
There's still a ways to go before we get to watch the season on Amazon Prime: Fallout Season 2 arrives December 17.
