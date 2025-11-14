Hello Kitty Island Adventure's next update adds a load of content, but I’m mainly excited to turn myself into a frog

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is set to roll out Content Update 4 this month and, as announced to the official Discord server, a lot of exciting new stuff is coming. This will introduce new quests, visitors, furniture, and the most exciting part: at least two new avatars for your character. That's right, you're no longer limited to the set of animals you can pick from at the start of the game, we're getting a pair of amphibians.

The two characters shown in the reveal are an axolotl and a frog, and much like every other critter you can pick as your playable character, you'll still be able to customise them with the colour palettes you've unlocked while exploring the island. Which is fantastic news as it'll take a lot for me to change my current pastel pink bunny.

On the topic of customisation, a few of the patch notes also share that tweaks have been made to certain clothing items. Clipping issues for the Monster Beanie, Scholastic Berets, My Melody Pirate Hat, and the My Sweet Piano outfit have now been resolved, meaning no matter the shape of your character you'll be able to make the most of your wardrobe.

There's nothing as disheartening as working for an outfit or accessory, and then putting it on for it to clip through your avatar and look nowhere near as good as you thought it would. A few of the larger avatars in Hello Kitty Island Adventure have had clipping issues since I downloaded the game too, so it's nice to see them being resolved.

According to the Discord announcement, this update will "bring all platforms up to the Friendship Island content through 2.11" as well. Since the game was released on Apple Arcade before any other platform, it's felt a bit like we're chasing to keep up. But this update will at least close that gap for a little bit longer, and add some new quests to keep us busy until the next update at least.