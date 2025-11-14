Hello Kitty Island Adventure's next update adds a load of content, but I’m mainly excited to turn myself into a frog

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is set to roll out Content Update 4 this month and, as announced to the official Discord server, a lot of exciting new stuff is coming. This will introduce new quests, visitors, furniture, and the most exciting part: at least two new avatars for your character. That's right, you're no longer limited to the set of animals you can pick from at the start of the game, we're getting a pair of amphibians.

The two characters shown in the reveal are an axolotl and a frog, and much like every other critter you can pick as your playable character, you'll still be able to customise them with the colour palettes you've unlocked while exploring the island. Which is fantastic news as it'll take a lot for me to change my current pastel pink bunny.

