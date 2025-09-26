Petit Planet: All the key details on HoYo's Animal Crossing-like life sim

It's announcement after announcement with HoYoverse lately, and just on the heels of its Honkai: Nexus Anima reveal, the publisher has introduced Petit Planet. It's a painfully cute, Animal Crossing-inspired life sim that takes yet another HoYo game setting to the stars. I'm beginning to sense a theme here.

From the looks of it, Petit Planet gives us all a little corner of the galaxy to decorate and nourish. Over time, new neighbors show up and shape the world with you. Their friendship impacts how your planet grows, and you'll do all of the day-to-day basics like gardening, crafting, and decorating while seeing your little cosmic community thrive.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Does Petit Planet have a release date? No, there's no release date for Petit Planet yet. HoYoverse hasn't even given us a general window yet, so all we can do is speculate and look at some of the developer's historical timelines. Its more recent games, like Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero, saw around two years between their first reveal trailers and their release dates. None of this is to say we've got a long wait for Petit Planet, but we've at least got some idea of HoYo's typical cycle.

So what happened to Astaweave Haven? Is it Petit Planet? Astaweave Haven was never officially announced, though a 2024 VG247 report highlights social media accounts registered in China suggesting that something could have existed with that name. Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit later spotted Astaweave accounts being renamed to Petit Planet, and nothing more came of the name Astaweave, so my assumption is that it was a temporary title they've since replaced.

Petit Planet coziness test beta and pre-registration

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

How to get into the Petit Planet beta HoYoverse announced a Petit Planet beta test as part of its big reveal, with sign-ups live on September 25, 2025. Last we checked, HoYoverse hadn't confirmed a closing date, but registration for the developer's recent Honkai: Nexus Anima beta remained open for almost two weeks.

Visit the Petit Planet official website and log in with your HoYoverse account

Select Beta Sign Up and complete the questionnaire

Note this isn't the same thing as the Pre-Registration option

The questionnaire is a bit long, but the HoYoverse FAQ notes your only other way in is through lucking out and winning test access through community events. There's no date for when Petit Planet's beta begins, either, but keep an eye on your inbox in case HoYo gives you its blessing.

Is pre-registration for Petit Planet open? Yes, you can pre-register for Petit Planet now through the same site. There's no word yet on what rewards you'll get for signing up early, but they're typically a handful of goodies like in-game currency and other extra resources. Those freebies are typically just for those who go through the pre-registration process, so it may be too late to cash in if you wait until launch.

Petit Planet trailers

Petit Planet - Cozy Cosmos Trailer | Weave Your Dreams Beneath the Stars - YouTube Watch On

The first Petit Planet trailer dropped in the midst of the 2025 Tokyo Game Show. If you've played a certain other cozy life sim from Nintendo, then HoYo's project looks familiar. I probably shouted "oh my god, that's like Animal Crossing!" after every few seconds. But I mean that in a good way—Animal Crossing is why I still own a Switch.

It certainly seems to come with all of the series staples, with clips showing off its neighborly woodland creatures, resource gathering, and socializing with other players. My only hope is that it brings us twists on Animal Crossing's features, or explores some of them more deeply. If that interior scene around the 1:50 mark is any indication of how much I can customize my home, then count me in.

Petit Planet characters, setting, and gameplay

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Every Petit Planet neighbor revealed so far I reckon calling them villagers makes less sense since you get a whole planet to yourself, so Petit Planet is calling its cute little guys neighbors. As you spruce up your world, neighbors "can connect their home planets" with yours, and you'll deepen your friendship from there. Befriending your neighbors is done through "daily activities to unlock deeper connections," which involve gift giving, regular conversations, and distinct interactions. The few we've seen so far are cute as a button, but I'm crossing my fingers for more variance. Someone has got to deliver on the return of sassy Animal Crossing characters since Nintendo won't do it. Petit Planet's official site names a few of its bigger personalities:

Yunguo (Cultivator)

Isaki (Battle Bee Trainer)

Medowlyn (Plushie Designer)

Frostia (Mystic Scholar)

I'm assuming some of the Petit Planet neighbors we see in its reveal trailer are a mixture of mainstay NPCs (think Tom Nook or Isabelle) and surprise residents (like those guys I hit with a net until they leave).

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

More Petit Planet features It's not all about making fuzzy friends. From HoYo's first announcement and trailer, it looks like Petit Planet will sport many of the features seen in other life sims and all the life sim cousins like Hello Kitty Island Adventure or Disney Dreamlight Valley. Highlights include:

Activities like planting, fishing, mining, cook, crafting, and beachcombing

Decorating your own interiors and outdoor spaces

Collecting themed furniture

Exploration through a "Starsea Voyage" to discover new places and collectables

The "Galactic Bazaar" social hub where you can meet other players