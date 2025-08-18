Disney Dreamlight Valley's newest update includes an Inside Out-themed realm, 2 characters, and a retro Star Path

A new developer update uploaded to YouTube has detailed Disney Dreamlight Valley's upcoming update, Emotional Rescue, which is set to arrive on August 20 with a new realm, two characters to invite to your valley, a fresh Star Path, and a number of new features to make valley life a little bit more streamlined. It's worth starting to save up your Dreamlight now, as these new valleys don't exactly come cheap.

In case the title of the update doesn't give it away, the new realm and its coinciding characters are all themed around Inside Out. We've known that since the roadmap for 2025 was released and showed a variety of Inside Out-themed furniture, tagged with "Summer 2025", but that's all we had to go on until now.

Once the update rolls out on August 20, you'll be able to unlock a new realm in the Dream Castle courtesy of a door marked with Riley's Silhouette. We don't know how much this realm will cost yet, but I imagine it'll fall around the 15,000 Dreamlight mark, much like the Agrabah realm. Once you're in, you'll be able to interact with Joy, one of the two new characters you can invite to live in the valley, and start working your way through some friendship quests.

Along the way, you'll meet Sadness as well, the second emotion you'll get to welcome. It seems like these two characters will have separate questlines to work through in order to get them both to move in, similar to Jasmine and Aladdin, but once they're home they'll live in the same building. Which is great news for me as I'm rapidly running out of space for villager homes, and I'm becoming incredibly thankful for the extra space Floating Islands provide.

From September 3 - September 16, the Memory Mania event will return to Disney Dreamlight Valley and give you plenty of opportunities to unlock companion pets that are dressed like the emotions from Inside Out 2. Much like the recent Cheshire Cat event, you'll have to collect memories from orbs around the valley for a chance to get these rewards so it's easy enough to participate in.

As always, a new update also marks the start of a new Star Path, and this time the theme is all things retro. With the prizes you earn while you make your way through it, you'll be able to build your own drive-in movie theatre and potentially a diner too, and a new "rock n roll" fox companion is up for grabs. I've never felt like I needed a drive-in movie theatre in my valley until now, and I definitely need to start clearing some space for all these new rewards in advance.