Disney Dreamlight Valley loves to make you work for new characters, and unlocking Jasmine and Aladdin is no exception to that rule. If you're not busy running around for crafting materials to create something incredibly specific for someone, or desperately gifting items to each character in the hopes of levelling up your friendship, then Disney Dreamlight Valley will send you on some other wild goose chase before you can welcome a new friend to your valley.

Unlocking Jasmine and Aladdin is more of a time sink thank you might think, and you should expect to spend a lot of time running around the Aladdin realm before you can invite these new friends to your Valley. So, if you're looking for a little help when visiting a whole new world, here's what you need to do to get Jasmine and Aladdin on your side.

How to unlock Jasmine and Aladdin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Unlock the Agrabah realm

Complete 6 quests in Agrabah

The first step to unlocking Jasmine and Aladdin in Disney Dreamlight Valley is heading to the Dream Castle north of the plaza, and unlocking the Agrabah realm. The door is marked with a gold lamp symbol, and will cost you 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock. Once you've paid the price, a quest called "The Ancient Revealed" will immediately begin.

How to complete The Ancient Revealed quest

You need to complete The Ancient Revealed quest to invite Jasmine to live in the valley. The first thing you need to do is enter the Agrabah market, which you can do by walking through the big stone archway directly in front of you when you spawn into the realm. From here, you need to find your way to Jasmine in the middle of the market, but you won't be able to break the jagged rocks with your Royal Pickaxe. So, much like Aladdin, we need to rely on travelling across rooftops to get to her.

Find Jasmine

(Image credit: Gameloft)

To the left of the archway leading to Agrabah market, you'll see a wooden crate with a long vertical wooden plank on top of it. If you walk up to the vertical plank, you'll be able to interact with it and push it down to create a walkway between rooftops.

If you follow the path and push down the vertical planks marked with blue paint and destroy the wooden scaffolding with your Royal Pickaxe you'll get to a crate which leads back to the ground. This area is filled with sand tornados, or 'sand devils', which you have to avoid. If you do accidentally walk into one, it'll send you back to the beginning of the area.

After you've successfully avoided these, you'll come to an opening with two big doors either side. One is locked shut, and if you interact with it a text box saying it's barred on the other side will pop up. The other door has a large wooden plank across which you'll need to break with your Royal Pickaxe.

Once you've done this, you can walk through the door and you'll see Jasmine admiring the large sandy whirlwind in the middle of the market. She'll briefly explain why there's a massive sandstorm in the middle, and why the magic carpet is being perilously hurled around it, and also that Aladdin has gone missing.

Find Aladdin

Obviously it's our job to go and find him, but without the ability to break the jagged sandstone rocks with our pickaxe we need to find another route, and you best believe this means going back to the rooftops.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft)

But there isn't a straightforward path back to the roofs, and we need to craft a bridge by finding wooden planks around the map. You'll find the first to the right of the sign leading to the Artisan Market, which is marked with a mallet icon.

The second is buried underground in the area with the giant sandstorm. It's right by the doorway that leads to where Jasmine tells you about the market, so it's hard to miss. You can see the top of the plank poking out of the ground too, so dig it up with your Royal Shovel and the full size plank can be picked up.



To get to the third, you need to climb the painted plank in the same area, and knock down the vertical plank to access the roof with the sand devil on. The third plank is behind the route the sand devil takes on the corner of the building. Once you've gathered all three, head back to Jasmine and place them on the crate to create a walkway to the roof.

Collect the Artisan Alloys

Go left and knock down the wooden structure with your Royal Pickaxe, which you'll need to do to head down into the Artisan Market. Here, Jasmine will tell you that you need to collect three Artisan Alloys from chests around the realm which means collecting more planks to cross roofs and find chests. The first chest is in the market, which is nice and easy, and you can collect two planks in this area too.

Go back onto the rooftop you just came from and head right. Place a plank on the opening and cross to find the second chest on your right once you've crossed the bridge, and pick up the plank too. If you go further along the roof, you'll see a barrel blocking a walkway down.

If you go behind the barrel you can interact with it to push it out the way, letting you go down into a back alley to find the third chest and unlock a shortcut back to the center of the market. Once you've got all three ingots, go back to Jasmine and craft the Artisans' Alloy Pickaxe Upgrade with your three ingots. You'll now be able to break sandstone rocks around the realm.

Reunite Jasmine and Aladdin

If you break the large sandstone rocks to the left once you've crafted and applied the pickaxe upgrade, your next prompt will be to follow Jasmine to the south alley and break the large sandstone deposits there too. Do this, and you'll enter an area with another sand devil.

There are three planks in this area. You can find them in the following locations:

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Leaning against the wall right next to where you come in

Buried under the sand by the staircase (there is one either side)

Gather these three, put them in the spot at the top of the stairs, and climb to the roof.



You'll see Aladdin here, but you won't be able to get to him until you break the sandstone blocking the way. Do this, and go and speak to him to trigger a cutscene reuniting Jasmine and Aladdin. Once they've had a chance to yap, speak to them both and The Ancient Revealed quest will complete and start the next.

How to complete the Brave the Storm quest

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft)

This quest immediately begins once you complete the last, but you'll need to speak to Aladdin on the edge of the same roof to get your first objective.

Once you've got the brief, you'll need to collect more materials, but luckily they can all be found on the same roof you're on. Break the sandstone to the left of Aladdin to collect the first timber stack, and head back to where Jasmine is for the others.

Planks are tucked behind more sandstone to the left of the roof where Jasmine is standing, and if you go behind Jasmine and break those rocks you'll get the Fine Ropes. Once you've collected these, move the barrel behind Aladdin to open up the walkway and interact with it to place your newly scavenged materials and create a bridge between the roofs.

Cross the bridge and go left, and you'll see Aladdin waiting by some more sandstone to break. In the right corner opposite the empty walkway you'll see all three materials so you don't have to run around trying to gather each individual thing at least.

Make another bridge with a single plank and collect the timber and pile of planks on the other side and craft another big bridge to the right. You're basically left to your own devices here since Aladdin won't give you any prompts or hints on what to do until you reach the South Market, but it's pretty straightforward given that the materials are usually around the area you need to craft a bridge.

You'll need to craft one more bridge and knock down a wooden structure to get into the South Market, and all the materials can be found close by.

Once you speak to Aladdin, you'll have to start the process of restoring the market to its former glory. To do so, you'll need to gather the following materials:

3 x Something Sticky

3 x Fine Rope

3 x Timber Stack

3 x Bolts of Silk

Fine Rope, Timber Stacks and Bolts of Silk can all be found around the area so you won't need to leave the South Market. "Something Sticky" is a little more vague, but if you use your Royal Watering Can on the piles of rotting fruit around the market you can collect Sticky Soured Fruits Sugars which ticks this material off your list.

Once you've got these, talk to Aladdin again and craft three Stall Repair Kits. You can then use these on the piles of planks and fabric around the South Market.



When you've done this, talk to Aladdin and he will give you an Amulet. This will end the Brave the Storm quest and initiate the Monkey Business quest.

How to complete the Monkey Business quest

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Your first task to complete is to talk to Jasmine in the South Market about the Amulet Aladdin has just given you. She'll explain that it was designed to protect from the desert's rage, implying the sandstorm, and will ask you to find three missing stones which may help to activate the power of the Amulet.

Go back up the bridge you created to go into the South Market and go behind the wooden crates to the right. You'll find two piles of rotting fruit here which you'll need to get rid of using your Royal Watering Can. The three stones are being protected by a gang of monkeys, and after interacting with them you'll need to speak to Aladdin to understand what they want. He'll tell you that they want something shiny, and the best thing to do is to keep wandering around the market to find Golden Bananas which may pique their interest.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft)

The first bunch of Golden Bananas can be found in the same area as the monkeys to the right of the crates in the corner. The second is back on the second roof you cross when you enter the Aladdin realm, and the third is in the puzzle floor area of the realm. All three bunches of bananas are behind sandstone which you'll need to break before you can grab them.

Take them back to the monkeys in exchange for the gemstones, and head back to Aladdin. He'll repair the Amulet and give it back to you, and you'll need to equip it through your Wardrobe in order to walk through the sandstorms blocking certain areas of the map.

Travel through the sandstorm behind Aladdin and pick up the book on the floor, which you'll need to take to him, and then to Jasmine. This will end the Monkey Business quest and begin the Breaking Through quest.

How to complete the Breaking Through quest

When you've given Jasmine the Ancient Tome you've just picked up, she'll say you need to repair the Alchemy Table in the Artisan's District. You need to find a cauldron, a crucible, and a base for the table. You need to leave the market entirely to do this, so head back to where you spawned into the realm.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The Cauldron and Table Base are tucked behind a sandstorm to the right of the entrance to the market. You don't need to break the sandstone to get either item as you can just walk around. If you exit the sandstorm, you'll find the Crucible in the middle of a ring of sandstone to the left of the entrance to the market, too. Take these items back to the Artisan's District and ignore the ripples in the water in the starting area. They are for a later quest.

After you've placed the items at the designated spot in the Artisan Market, you'll be asked to gather Fuel Bottles and Charcoal. There's a fire pit right behind where you get this quest, so interact with that to get the first piece of charcoal. The second fire pit is to the right of the bridge up to the roof.

The two fuel bottles are also easy to find since you need to head to the Central Market and find the market stall covered in black pottery. Once you've interacted with it, two bottles will drop to the floor.

Place these in the designated spot in the Alchemy Table and go back to Aladdin, who sends you straight to Jasmine to see if she's translated the Ancient Tome. She'll ask you to find a lamp, and give you the crafting recipe. You'll need the following materials to craft it:

18 x Gold Shards

1 x Lamp Mold

You'll probably already have enough Gold Shards as you get these from breaking sandstone. The Lamp Mold can be found buried in the sand to the left of the big stone staircase in the Artisan's District. Craft a Gold Lamp at the crafting station behind Jasmine and take it to her. This will end the Breaking Through quest and begin the Wish Magic quest.

How to complete the Wish Magic quest

(Image credit: Gameloft)

After talking to Aladdin about his three wishes, you need to head out of Agrabah again to the area you spawn into the realm to find a remnant of his first wish. The quicksand area to the left of the market entrance will now have four ripples in for you to fish up. One of these ripples will have the wish remnant in, with the other three rewarding you with quicksand mud.

Once you've got the memory, you can head back to Jasmine, but I'd recommend grabbing the quicksand mud now as you'll need this for the next part of the quest which requires you to fix the pipes in the room to the left of the central market to get Aladdin's second dream remnant.

Crafting the replacement pipes requires the following materials:

40 x Gold Shards

3 x Quicksand Mud

Once you've placed the pipes you've just crafted with the quicksand mud and gold shards, you'll need to solve the puzzle on the floor. There are four panels you need to rotate on the floor to connect the water, so it's a very easy puzzle to solve. When the fountain is filled with water, Aladdin's second dream remnant will appear next to it.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Talk to Jasmine and she will ask you to find a place where you have a good view of the Palace. This is found on the same roof where you reunited Jasmine and Aladdin, and the spot is marked by black and white glitter. Interact with it, and you'll get Aladdin's final wish remnant.

Once you've combined these wishes to make the Lamp Enchantment at the Alchemy Table, take it back to Jasmine in the Central Market. A cutscene will play that shows you rescuing the Magic Carpet from the sandstorm, and Jasmine will thank you. This will end the Wish Magic quest and initiate the Carpet Diem quest.

How to complete the Carpet Diem quest

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Compared to the last five quests, the Carpet Diem section is far easier. When you speak to the Magic Carpet, a cutscene will play taking you up to the Windcaller pillar, where you'll need to traverse the small islands in order to break the crystals on the central pillar with your Royal Pickaxe.

The path is very straightforward and the size of the islands means there's only one way you can travel. Two crystals can be broken immediately without having to do much. The only challenging part of this section is getting the Golden Banana for the Monkey on the fourth island. This can be found behind the sandstone on the fifth island once you've moved the barrel, and once you've swapped the Golden Banana for the plank you'll be able to create the bridge to the green crystal to smash it.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

When you've done this, a cutscene showing the Windcaller crumbling will play and take you back to the Central Market. After talking to both Jasmine and Aladdin, you'll be prompted to go back to the Valley and place Aladdin and Jasmine's house. When you've placed it, pay 20,000 Star Coins to Scrooge McDuck and you'll unlock Jasmine in the Valley. Talk to her and you'll be prompted to go back to the Aladdin realm to speak to him in the Central Market.

Speaking to him and returning to the Valley is technically the last step to unlocking Jasmine and Aladdin, but even when Aladdin is in your Valley there's one more thing to do to complete the Carpet Diem quest. Aladdin will give you the Magic Carpet, which you can equip as a companion through your Wardrobe menu. Do this and take a picture with it. This will complete the Carpet Diem quest and you'll be free to start working on your friendship with your new Valley-goers.