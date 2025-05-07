During the Cheshire Cat's arrival in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Cheshire Cat Chaos event has introduced four new Dreamlight Duties to complete for some Wonderland-themed rewards. The Calmer of Chaos duty is one of the easier challenges, but takes some time and dedication to finish. Especially since the duty gives you no clues as to how to go about solving it.

The Calmer of Chaos challenge can be completed around the Valley, so unlike a handful of the Cheshire Cat's other trials and challenges, you won't need to dip in and out of realms to get this done. As a reward, you'll receive the Twisting Rabbit Mirror which is perfect for any Wonderland-themed room. Here's what you need to do.

How to complete the Calmer of Chaos Dreamlight Duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the Calmer of Chaos duty, you need to find all 10 pieces of the Cheshire Cat memory by digging at pink cracks in the ground. These cracks will only spawn during the Cheshire Cat Chaos event, so you need to work quickly if you want to tick this duty off fast and get your reward.

There's no guarantee that you'll get a pink memory orb from each crack you dig up, and there's always a possibility that you'll get a duplicate orb. Fortunately, these purple rift cracks spawn throughout the day and you'll be able to find up to five at a time. Giving you plenty of opportunity to complete the task before the event ends on May 20.

Use your Royal Shovel on the ground to remove these cracks, and you'll hopefully get a pink memory orb. Unlike the other cracks in the ground you'll find while you wander around the valley, the ones linked to the Cheshire Cat won't glitter as you approach them, which makes them easier to spot. I also found it easier to go into the furniture placing mode, then use the freecam to look across the valley and find the location of each crack, rather than running around on foot.