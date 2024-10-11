Unlocking Timon and Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a bit confusing if you're new to the valley, but if you've been playing for a while it will take significantly less work. Before you start the task of welcoming Timon and Pumbaa to your valley, you'll need to have the Lion King realm unlocked and both Simba and Nala already prowling about. Unlocking the Lion King realm from the Dream Castle will set you back 10,000 Dreamlight. But it's well worth it since you can invite four characters from this one doorway now that we've got Timon and Pumbaa.

Before you unlock Timon and Pumbaa, you need to have level 10 friendship with Simba and complete all of his quests. After you've done this, you should be able to activate a quest called "Finding Old Friends" which is the beginning of the mission to find Timon and Pumbaa. There are three quests you need to complete for Timon and Pumbaa, so quite a bit of work to be done. Luckily, we've broken down what you need to do to make the process easier.

How to unlock Timon and Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are three quests you'll need to complete before you can unlock Timon and Pumbaa to invite them back to your valley. Luckily, most of these missions can be completed while you're in the Lion King realm so you won't need to constantly leave and come back.

How to complete the Finding Old Friends quest

To start the quest of inviting Timon and Pumbaa to your valley, head to the Lion King realm in the Dream Castle. Once you're in, find Timon and Pumbaa and speak to them. They'll let you know you're too stressed out and need some lessons in Hakuna Matata before they can go to your valley.

Once you've had this humbling interaction, you'll need a crafting table. You can find all the materials in the Lion King realm, which takes away the stress from having to head back to the valley (Hakuna Matata indeed). You'll need to find the following materials to complete this part of the quest:

4 Jungle Stones

4 Red Jungle Leaves

4 Jungle Wood

After you've gathered this, use the crafting station to create a lion mane using the 4 Red Jungle Leaves you collected earlier. Equip this and speak to Timon and Pumbaa again. They will tell you to fish out a crown from the river underneath the log bridge, and ask you to craft an empty vial. You can do this at the crafting bench using sand and coal. Once you've got these items, you'll need to place the crown on the breakable rock near Rafiki's staff at the top of the jungle and smash it with your pickaxe.

After that, you'll need to throw the empty vial into the water (after screaming your worries into it) and head back to camp. Using your shovel on the 'beds' will allow you to sleep, which you need to do to complete this quest and initiate the next.

How to complete the Relax! quest

After you've woken up from the previous quest, speak to Pumbaa to initiate the Relax! Quest. For this one, you'll need to craft a hammock. Once again you'll be able to find all the items needed for this craft within the Lion King. Here's what you need to craft a hammock:

6 Jungle Vines

2 Palm Tree Sap

When you've collected everything, craft a hammock at the crafting station and go back to Pumbaa. He suggests you try the hammock in three different spots around the jungle to make sure you've found the optimal napping spot. These are marked out by beds of bright green leaves on the ground, but if you're stuck on where to find them head to these locations:

Next to the river

Next to the camp

Next to the oasis

When you've tried all of these spots, head back to Pumbaa and chill in your favourite napping spot. When you wake up, he'll ask you to water three dried up mud spots with your Royal Watering Can in front of the camp so you can both play. But, playing works up an appetite, and Pumbaa will then ask you to catch three floating fireflies from the same spots listed above. You'll need to use them to cook Roasted Jungle Fireflies, and then take a picture of them. Once completed, go to sleep to end this part of the quest and move on to the final part.

How to complete the Where's Pumbaa? quest

The third and final quest starts with you talking to Timon. He's very panicked after waking up and finding Pumbaa missing, and asks if you can both look for him. Go to the oasis, where you enter the Lion King realm, and you'll find Pumbaa's behind sticking out from inside a log. Take a picture and speak to Timon, who will ask you to gather a selection of grubs to make an oil mix to help Pumbaa get out of the log.

There are three breakable rocks by the river, which you'll need to smash with your Royal Pickaxe to get all the grubs you need. Speak to Timon after you've collected them all to get the recipe for two different bug oils. Cook these using the green stove by the river. Combine the two oils to create Super Slippery Bug Oil and give this to Timon. It will be mixed with your Royal Watering Can, which you'll then need to use on Pumbaa in the log. Unfortunately, this wont work and you'll need to find another way to get him out.

Return to the valley to speak to Goofy for advice and he'll give you his plunger to help. The plunger alone isn't going to be enough, and Goofy will tell you to gather some materials to make it slightly stronger. You'll then need to gather the following materials:

10 Iron Ingots

10 Rope

5 Tourmaline

5 Hardwood

Once collected, craft a reinforced plunger at a crafting station and go back to Pumbaa. You'll be able to use this to pull him out of the log, finally. You'll then be invited back to the camp to take a nap with Timon and Pumbaa before you can finally invite them to your valley.