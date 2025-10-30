Epic is trying to entice Resident Evil Requiem fans to pre-order from the EGS over Steam by offering an exclusive Grace Ashcroft skin in Fortnite

It may seem like a long way away, but Resident Evil Requiem's launch date is creeping up on us: 120 days and counting. Some fans are already getting ahead by opting for preordering the game well in advance.

Now I will say that preorders are generally shunned over here at PC Gamer, as you never quite know what you're opting into, so oftentimes it's better to wait and see if the finished product actually lives up to the hype. I haven't preordered a game since 2013—Call of Duty: Ghosts really scarred me.

Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living.Pre-purchase #ResidentEvilRequiem on the Epic Games Store to get Grace's bonus DLC Costume: Apocalypse and the Grace Ashcroft Outfit in @Fortnite in March 2026! https://t.co/tPF2VfSdJ8 pic.twitter.com/i2jhZxRc71October 29, 2025

But for those who like to take a risk or are 100% certain that they'll love Resident Evil Requiem, there'll be more waiting for you than just the game. As part of a preorder bonus on the Epic Games Store, players will be able to get Grace Ashcroft's bonus DLC costume: Apocalypse and her outfit in Fortnite when it comes to the battle royale game in March next year.

"The return to Raccoon City will come in two versions on the Epic Games Store, with both Standard and Deluxe editions," an official blog post reads. "Standard is the base game, while the Deluxe edition of Resident Evil Requiem includes the game plus an exclusive pack of five costumes, four weapon skins, two screen filters, two weapon charms, and more."

There are so many wild characters in Fortnite (I'm looking at you, REPO) that this crossover isn't exactly surprising. Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield are also already skins that you can purchase as part of the Raccoon City Survivors Set. And while Grace is a great addition to this, I'd really like to see Ethan Winters or Ada Wong added, also—I think they both deserve it.

When it comes to seeing your DLC skins in Requiem, you'd have to really play in third-person if you want to make the purchase worth it, as you wouldn't be able to see much of your outfit in first-person. Luckily, third-person is the less scary option (the one I'll be picking), so at the very least, it won't force players to go too far out of their comfort zone.