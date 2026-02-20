A Resident Evil Requiem pull-up bar bundle sold out in Japan in less than five hours, and honestly, it just makes sense
Capcom has teamed up with a Japanese TV shopping channel, and it's beautifully absurd.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
When you think of special edition game bundles, it's usually something simple (and obvious) like a statue, poster, steel book case, or other trinket. It just makes sense. And then there's the Resident Evil Requiem bundle curated in a partnership between e-commerce/talent company Yume Group and Capcom, which is (unfortunately?) exclusive to Japan.
Spotted by Automaton, the 'Terrifying Nightmare Set' bundle, which costs 19,800 JPY (roughly $128 USD), includes either a PS5 or Nintendo Switch 2 version of Resident Evil Requiem and…an at-home pull-up bar that comes with an original box—it's an admittedly cool box. Limited to just 50 sets, this genius creation sold out in under five hours.
Now, it's not just to get shredded, though I think I speak for us all in wishing I had Leon Kennedy's "hot uncle" physique. According to the infomercial (full to the brim with shopping channel charm), the reason behind the pull-up bar is to help relieve pressure on your back and waist from being tensed up by fear. So, as I promised, it does make sense! The commercial also shows that it doubles up as a clothes rack, so there's no end to its usefulness.
It's also a cheeky reference to Requiem's reveal trailer, where Grace Ashcroft is strapped to a table upside down, which they reference in the promo video—hopefully it's less traumatic for real-world users than it is for her.
We noted in our hands-on experience a few weeks ago that Requiem strikes a strong balance between action and horror, so, you know what, I think this bundle should be available worldwide.
And guess what? This isn't even the first time Capcom has done an odd collaboration for Resident Evil Requiem. Just last month, the publisher announced a team-up with luxury watchmaker Hamilton. There are two models of watches coming out of the collaboration, only 2,000 are being made, and they will set you back just a bit of pocket money: $1,475 for Grace's watch, and $2,175 for Leon's watch. Yes, these are apparently the watches we've seen on dual protagonists Grace and Leon in the trailers, but I can't say I ever really noticed.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.