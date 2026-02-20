A Resident Evil Requiem pull-up bar bundle sold out in Japan in less than five hours, and honestly, it just makes sense

夢グループ 『バイオハザード レクイエム』恐怖の悪夢セットCM - YouTube Watch On

When you think of special edition game bundles, it's usually something simple (and obvious) like a statue, poster, steel book case, or other trinket. It just makes sense. And then there's the Resident Evil Requiem bundle curated in a partnership between e-commerce/talent company Yume Group and Capcom, which is (unfortunately?) exclusive to Japan.

Spotted by Automaton, the 'Terrifying Nightmare Set' bundle, which costs 19,800 JPY (roughly $128 USD), includes either a PS5 or Nintendo Switch 2 version of Resident Evil Requiem and…an at-home pull-up bar that comes with an original box—it's an admittedly cool box. Limited to just 50 sets, this genius creation sold out in under five hours.

Now, it's not just to get shredded, though I think I speak for us all in wishing I had Leon Kennedy's "hot uncle" physique. According to the infomercial (full to the brim with shopping channel charm), the reason behind the pull-up bar is to help relieve pressure on your back and waist from being tensed up by fear. So, as I promised, it does make sense! The commercial also shows that it doubles up as a clothes rack, so there's no end to its usefulness.

It's also a cheeky reference to Requiem's reveal trailer, where Grace Ashcroft is strapped to a table upside down, which they reference in the promo video—hopefully it's less traumatic for real-world users than it is for her.

We noted in our hands-on experience a few weeks ago that Requiem strikes a strong balance between action and horror, so, you know what, I think this bundle should be available worldwide.

And guess what? This isn't even the first time Capcom has done an odd collaboration for Resident Evil Requiem. Just last month, the publisher announced a team-up with luxury watchmaker Hamilton. There are two models of watches coming out of the collaboration, only 2,000 are being made, and they will set you back just a bit of pocket money: $1,475 for Grace's watch, and $2,175 for Leon's watch. Yes, these are apparently the watches we've seen on dual protagonists Grace and Leon in the trailers, but I can't say I ever really noticed.