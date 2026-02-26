Here's the Resident Evil Requiem release time for your region
Return to Raccoon City and brutalise some zombies.
The Resident Evil Requiem release times are almost here, letting you play as Leon once again and utilise his arsenal of zombie-slaying weaponry (a roundhouse kick) to dismantle the living dead. This time you'll also be playing as Grace, an FBI agent who gets roped into some mysterious occurrences in the surrounding area of Raccoon City.
It's a balance of both horror and action, blending more recent Resident Evil instalments with the older ones, as Grace spends her time sneaking around zombies, and Leon then proceeds to murder them like the beast he is, giving you two different perspectives. So, here's when Resident Evil Requiem releases in your timezone.
Resident Evil Requiem release times for each region
The Resident Evil Requiem release date is Friday, February 27 for almost all regions, but for those on the West Coast of the US, it'll actually be February 26. You can see the console release times in the image above, which are midnight local time in most places, but here's the PC release time for each region on Steam:
Feb 26
- West Coast US: 9 am PST
Feb 27
- East Coast US: 12 am EST
- UK: 5 am GMT
- Europe: 6 am CET
- Australia: 4 pm AEST
- New Zealand: 6 pm NZDT
As always, you can check the system requirements on the Resident Evil Requiem Steam page, if you're unsure whether you'll be able to run it or not.
Can you preload Resident Evil Requiem?
Yes, you can preload Resident Evil Requiem if you've purchased it on Steam so you can hop in as soon as it releases. Since that's early morning in a lot of places, you might want to wait until the day after or you'll be feeling like a zombie yourself.
