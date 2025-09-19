Acquiring the grappling hook doesn't happen all that quickly in Dying Light: The Beast, but since it was such an important item in Dying Light: Stay Human, you're probably wondering how to get it into Kyle Crane's toolbelt.

Without skyscrapers to dangle from, the grappling hook isn't quite as useful as it was in Stay Human, but you can still use it to pull yourself towards walls and trees, and swing from it once it's hooked to something. It can be upgraded, too, which makes it more effective and able to latch onto enemies, pull them toward you, and knock them down.

Unfortunately I can't just point you to a spot on the map like I did with the Dying Light: The Beast's Sawblade Launcher, because the grappling hook is a reward for completing a story quest, and it's a quest you probably won't advance to until you're a little more than halfway through the game. If you simply don't want to wait, you can rush through the story quests one right after another, but I would recommend doing at least a few sidequests along the way, too.

How to get the grappling hook in Dying Light: The Beast

To find the grappling hook, you'll need to complete main story quests until you reach the one called "Some Like It Dark." This quest takes place in The Vale region of the map, northeast of Old Town, and represents a more difficult area of the game. By the time you reach this quest, you should be at least level 6.

In "Some Like It Dark" you'll be sent to help a stranger in the valley who has been boxed in by The Baron's soldiers. Once you defeat them, the stranger, Sven, will ask you to find some of his missing comrades. After you've located them (and killed a bunch more of the Baron's men) you'll meet up with Sven at a new hideout in The Vale. Talk to him inside, and he'll send you on your next series of quests, which revolve around climbing several radio towers in the valley.

And to help you with those climbs, Sven will give you the grappling hook. You don't even need to craft it: you can just equip it in a tool slot and start using it once you're back outside the hideout.