How to get the best ranged weapon in Dying Light 2: The Beast – the awesome Sawblade Launcher

Finding and crafting the Sawblade Launcher in Dying Light: The Beast is a real turning point in Techland's new zombie-stomping parkour horror. It's by far the best ranged weapon in the game, dishing out instant death for lesser infected and human enemies by slicing right through them, and taking huge bites out of the health bars of even the biggest and deadliest boss monsters.

Plus, this is the zombie apocalypse. Of course you should be able to craft a weapon that fires spinning sawblades.

(Image credit: Techland)

Thing is, the blueprint for the Sawblade Launcher isn't easy to find in Dying Light: The Beast unless you know exactly where to look. It's hidden way, way off in a section of the map you might not explore until late in the game. I was level 9 before I found it (and I finished the game at level 13), so I spent most of the game without it. But the Sawblade Launcher blueprint is in a level 6 area of the map, so you should be able to get your hands on it much earlier than I did.

Where to find the Sawblade Launcher blueprint

Start by opening your map. From the town hall, look for the northern-most point of Old Town, where the town ends at the river. From there, look east, almost all the way to the edge of the map. You're looking for a section of The Vale, called Pembroke, out in the farmlands.

If you haven't uncovered this area of the map yet, don't worry. Just know that Pembroke is directly east of the most northern point of Old Town. That'll get you close.

(Image credit: Techland)

Once you've uncovered the words "THE VALE" on your map, you'll find Pembroke just to the northeast. When you can see the words "Pembroke" on the map, the spot you're looking for is just northeast of the second "e" in "Pembroke." It's a safe zone called "Silos." It'll show on your radar when you're close.

Silos is a tricky safehouse to unlock due to its verticality, but keep your eyes peeled for a dangling rope along the side of one of the silos about halfway up. That's that point where you can swing and leap to a pipe that will let you climb to the top.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once you're inside the structure at the top, look in the workbench area of the safe zone: that's where you'll find the blueprint for the Sawblade Launcher.

How to craft the Sawblade Launcher and ammo

To craft the Sawblade Launcher you'll need the following:

100 scraps

10 blades

3 battery

1 gun part

You'll also need to craft ammo for the Sawblade Launcher. Each time you craft, it gives you two units of sawblade ammo. Just be sure to carefully ration your leather: it's a resource used in a lot of crafting recipes and I frequently run out.

Sawblade ammo recipe: