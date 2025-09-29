There's a sidequest in Borderlands 4 based on a meme making fun of Soulsborne games and it's great
Forgive me.
Borderlands 4 is in a tough place when it comes to tone. The over-reliance on literal toilet humor in Borderlands 3 was so universally disliked that a follow-up was always going to pare it back a bit. Which Borderlands 3 does, though sometimes too much. The villains in particular end up feeling like personality-free zones, some of them not even having enough going on to fill the empty space on their introductory title cards. They're just names and hit points.
The sidequests squeeze in some of the personality the main questline leaves out, and even (whisper it) reference the occasional meme. My favorite so far is Forgive Me, a quest based on a viral joke about the storytelling in Soulsborne games—a joke tweeted by Borderlands 4 head writer Sam Winkler back in 2022.
Because the internet is the way it is, Winkler ended up having to explain in the replies that he actually likes FromSoftware games, saying, "I am begging anyone who thinks I'm dunking on fromsoft to learn how to make fun of the things you love". And if you needed further evidence, the Forgive Me quest in Borderlands 4 is an extended gag about Soulsborne storytelling that clearly comes from a place of deep knowledge and appreciation.
Forgive Me isn't marked on your map. It begins in a cave in the Cuspid Climb area of the Terminus Ranges, with a waterfall pouring out of a giant skull at the entrance. Near a sword embedded in a fire a badass psycho attacks you, dropping a Desecrated Bolt as he dies. When you pick it up you hear the words "Zanzibart… forgive me" and begin an unmarked quest that instructs you to "Find Zanzibart's resting place", though it doesn't add a marker for it.
You'll need to find another cave in the Terminus Ranges, this one in Stoneblood Forest to the north and accessible by grappling point. There you'll face the Cursed Myrmidon of the Cruel Dawn in combat and be left wondering if you can possibly have a crumb of context.
At which point Vycarias, the Lore-Singer, a character who is a cross between a fantasy sage and a YouTuber who reads out flavor text will emerge from out of nowhere to monologue at you for nine minutes straight about the Shatterglass Plain, the Nevergreen, the Red Requiem, and a bunch of other proper nouns you've never heard before. It's like reading a dense wiki entry for a game you haven't played, and I applaud the voice actor who plays Vycarias for nailing the tone. It's the kind of commitment to the bit that I enjoy about Borderlands, and I hope I keep finding it in Borderlands 4's sidequests and inevitable DLC.
