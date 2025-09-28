The first DLC vault hunter in Borderlands 4 will be a robot cowboy gambler named C4SH who throws playing cards

Borderlands 4 | Official New Vault Hunter Teaser: C4SH - YouTube Watch On

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford took to the stage at this year's Tokyo Game Show to reveal a new Vault Hunter for Borderlands 4, who will be coming out as paid DLC in early 2026. Borderlands 2 and the Pre-Sequel both added additional Vault Hunters as DLC, but Borderlands 3 didn't add any, so announcing a DLC character this early suggests Gearbox is confident in Borderlands 4 having some longevity. Or at least, more than the third one did.

The new character is a robot who used to work as a dealer at a casino. Disillusioned by the horror of working in a customer-facing service position, C4SH becomes a Vault Hunter with powers based on random chance. Which sounds a bit like Claptrap in the Pre-Sequel, whose action skill could load in a different ability each time you used it.

C4SH also has an ability that involves throwing playing cards, maybe like Gambit from the X-Men? On the Tokyo Game Show stage Pitchford explained that his own close-up magic skills were used as reference for this, with videos of him palming and throwing cards used by the animators. I could maybe have done with more info about how C4SH plays and less demonstration of Pitchford's magic skills, but I guess it wouldn't be a Gearbox presentation without them.

The DLC containing C4SH will also contain some "new story content", maybe to explain how those mind-control bolts in Borderlands 4 work on a robot. He's part of the Borderlands 4 Vault Hunter Pack, which is included in the Super Deluxe Edition.