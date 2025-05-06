Overwatch 2 is preparing to answer the internet's current obsession: Who would win, 1 gorilla or 100 men, and it's all going to be livestreamed

The latest discourse circulating around the internet has been surprisingly divisive, because no, 100 men couldn't beat a gorilla in a fight, at least not without tools and coordination. But for those who aren't convinced, Overwatch 2 has decided to test the query out by pitting 100 Soldier 76s against one Winston—oh, you thought there'd actually be a brawl between a gorilla and 100 men? Don't have the budget for that, but this is the next best thing.

"Join us along with some surprise content creators for an epic showdown," Overwatch 2 says on social media. The fight will be streamed today at 12pm PT/ 3pm ET/ 8pm BST, but otherwise, there are no other details about who will be involved or what the fight will actually look like.

1 Gorilla, 100 Soldiers: Who Wins? 🦍💯Join us along with some surprise content creators for an epic showdown between 1 Winston vs. 100 Soldier: 76 LIVE May 6 at 12pm PT 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LE45sjLDyEMay 2, 2025

My guess is that it'll just be hosted in a custom game with a giant Winston versus 100 mini Soldier 76s. There needs to be some size discrepancy, because I'm pretty sure a decent Soldier 76 armed with his pulse rifle could take on a bad Winston. So either they give Winston more health or restrict Soldier 76 to just melee damage, you know, for integrity's sake.

But how will the current state of the meta impact this historic battle? I hear you. Winston is looking pretty good in the current game. Despite his base armour getting reduced in Season 16's patch, his health was simultaneously increased. Winston has also just been pretty strong since his shield was buffed, and has quickly become a consistent top pick.

Soldier 76, on the other hand, has also topped the roster. His sprint makes him hard to catch, and his pulse rifle and helix rockets are also consistent and easy to use, which I'm sure will come in handy. Because they'll need to be firing through 100 identical Soldier 76s to get at that lone Winston.

Again, no one knows what this fight is going to look like, so all of the bells and whistles to Soldier 76's kit could be useless if he's just running around and meleeing Winston's knees. But as some players have pointed out, the devs need to do something to ensure this fight actually lasts longer than 10 seconds.

"Mildly serious, but the only realistic way I see this going longer than three minutes if they round up every single dev just lined up on one PC like that long line in SpongeBob to 1v1 a Stadium perked-up Winston," a player says. But regardless of how Overwatch 2 manages to pull it off, it seems like most people are just excited to watch the show.

"I never cared about OWL or Contenders or any of their competitive eSports," another player says. "But for this, I'll be ready and seated." I have to say I'm pretty intrigued to see how this plays out, even if it does wrap up quickly. It's probably one of the funniest bits Overwatch 2 has been involved in for a long time and a welcome break from some weird online shenanigans.