Overwatch players are being completely normal about Jetpack Cat and all her hideous combos: 'I hate this cat with a passion'

Jetpack Cat in Overwatch is the perfect example of 'sick when I do it' and 'a crime against humanity when someone else does it to me'. I'm of course talking about her Lifeline ability, which can airlift allies into enemy backlines, or her ultimate that divebombs some poor soul and then whisks them away, usually to certain death.

I've been lifted into the air as Bastion while in turret mode and ferried around the map, gunning the enemy down like I'm an AH-64 Apache helicopter. But as I've also been on the other side, I can safely say that having to fight against an infinitely airborne Bastion is not much fun. And I don't think I'm alone in saying that.

But it's not just Bastion I've seen get picked up by Jetpack Cat. Yesterday, I was on the wrong end of a Jetpack Cat and D.Va bomb combo, which is also becoming increasingly more common. I've also seen Mauga lifted into the sky, and have taxi'd a Reinhardt or two into the backlines so he can use his ultimate behind all the shields and enemy defences.

If you want to play Jetpack Cat, then there's not much point heading over to competitive right now, as she's probably one of the most frequently banned alongside Domina. It seems like no one really wants to deal with her horror Lifeline ability at all. "I hate this cat with a passion," citrus3000 says.

I can't really blame them. It does strike me as slightly strange that Team 4 decided to just add all these new heroes into competitive play straight away. Anran, at the very least, was playable for a few days before the update, meaning people managed to learn her kit and how to counter it. The other four, though? We have to learn that on the fly.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

"The cat is gonna make the game unplayable at low levels," Kitselena adds. "When you're at a rank where people can't aim for shit, the fast, flying character with Omni-directional movement is gonna be borderline invincible. And even outside of that, how many assholes are gonna pick [the] cat just to spend the whole game waiting by a ledge where they can't be seen, then popping out to boop someone and hide again. They need to remove damage falloff against flyers or something."

While Jetpack Cat is certainly fun, the mobility and speed of this hero, combined with a decent damage output, can encourage some players to ignore their team and simply try to farm kills. Yes, it's fun to drag an unwilling enemy hero off the side of the map, but if in getting that one kill, your team dies because they're not getting any healing, then it was pretty pointless.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like most cases, the support role is all about being able to decipher when killing an enemy hero is the best thing for your team. As opposed to when you should ignore attacking enemy players in favour of staying alive and just trying to keep your team up. In this case, hopefully you can rely on your team to do their job and peel for you.