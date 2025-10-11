Borderlands 4 post-launch roadmap includes seasonal event, paid DLC, and its first raid boss

Members of the Gearbox team came to PAX Australia so Randy Pitchford could do some magic tricks we'll gloss over, and to reveal more about the post-launch plans for Borderlands 4. First up is a Halloween-themed "seasonal mini-event" called Horrors of Kairos that will run from October 23 to November 6, adding "blood rain" to world bosses, new legendary loot, and a pumpkin-head cosmetic for everyone available via Shift code.

While that'll be a free addition, a paid add-on will follow with the first Bounty Pack: How Rush Saved Mercenary Day. Like the Headhunter Packs from Borderlands 2, the Bounty Packs will be small additions, with a chain of missions and a boss fight as well as a bunch of themed cosmetics and legendary gear. The story of this one has Rush, the buff lad who runs the Outlanders, trying to keep holiday traditions alive despite the Timekeeper's Minister of Culture, Screw, explicitly restricting seasonal jolliness and cheer. That'll be out on November 20.

In December, a free update will add a new difficulty level for Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode and an endgame challenge boss, harking back to Crawmerax the Invincible, the raid boss from the first game's Secret Armory of General Knoxx DLC. The new boss is called Bloomreaper the Invincible, and of course there will be a chance to earn bespoke legendary loot from killing whatever Bloomreaper turns out to be.

While that's it for this year, the first quarter of 2026 will bring a second Bounty Pack and the first Story Pack, a more narratively significant DLC called Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, which will also bundle in the new Vault Hunter, a robot named C4SH. Beyond that expect two more Bounty Packs, one more Story Pack, additional raid bosses, "and more."