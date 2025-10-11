Borderlands 4 post-launch roadmap includes seasonal event, paid DLC, and its first raid boss
More loot, more shoot.
Members of the Gearbox team came to PAX Australia so Randy Pitchford could do some magic tricks we'll gloss over, and to reveal more about the post-launch plans for Borderlands 4. First up is a Halloween-themed "seasonal mini-event" called Horrors of Kairos that will run from October 23 to November 6, adding "blood rain" to world bosses, new legendary loot, and a pumpkin-head cosmetic for everyone available via Shift code.
While that'll be a free addition, a paid add-on will follow with the first Bounty Pack: How Rush Saved Mercenary Day. Like the Headhunter Packs from Borderlands 2, the Bounty Packs will be small additions, with a chain of missions and a boss fight as well as a bunch of themed cosmetics and legendary gear. The story of this one has Rush, the buff lad who runs the Outlanders, trying to keep holiday traditions alive despite the Timekeeper's Minister of Culture, Screw, explicitly restricting seasonal jolliness and cheer. That'll be out on November 20.
In December, a free update will add a new difficulty level for Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode and an endgame challenge boss, harking back to Crawmerax the Invincible, the raid boss from the first game's Secret Armory of General Knoxx DLC. The new boss is called Bloomreaper the Invincible, and of course there will be a chance to earn bespoke legendary loot from killing whatever Bloomreaper turns out to be.
While that's it for this year, the first quarter of 2026 will bring a second Bounty Pack and the first Story Pack, a more narratively significant DLC called Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, which will also bundle in the new Vault Hunter, a robot named C4SH. Beyond that expect two more Bounty Packs, one more Story Pack, additional raid bosses, "and more."
Borderlands 4 Shift codes: The new key connection.
Borderlands 4 Black Market location: New legendaries, no grind.
Borderlands 4 Harlowe builds: The amped-up Gravitar.
Borderlands 4 Rafa builds: The speed-demon Exo-Soldier.
Borderlands 4 Vex builds: The spooky Siren.
Borderlands 4 Amon builds: The fierce Forgeknight.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.