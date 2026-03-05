Diablo 4 will let you transform into its most fearsome demon, the Butcher, in an experimental mini season before Lord of Hatred drops

The Season of Slaughter is also bringing back killstreaks from Diablo 3.

With a little over a month before Diablo 4's second expansion, Lord of Hatred, comes out, Blizzard seems to be experimenting a little with the game's usual seasonal format. The next season, which starts on March 11, will focus on slaying hundreds of demons in a row and eventually becoming a demon yourself.

You won't become just any demon though. Kill enough monsters quickly enough and you'll transform into the Butcher, Mr. Fresh Meat himself, with a whole new set of abilities. The Season of Slaughter will introduce a unique open world event where killing monsters will drop a currency you can cash in to become the Butcher.

Playing as the Butcher will presumably make it much easier to mow through enemies and activate the season's unique powers by maintaining a killstreak. For the duration of the season, you'll build up a killstreak as you slay monsters and activate unique buffs on special "Bloodied" items. These can give you things like movement speed, cooldown reduction, and a higher chance to drop specific items.

With the Lord of Hatred expansion coming out so soon, I was ready to put Diablo 4 on hold for a bit, but the amount of bizarre stuff Blizzard has packed into this season has me excited to at least try it out. I feel like it's intentionally playing with some ideas that might show up again in the future, like the new "Bloodied Sigils" that essentially increase the difficulty of dungeons and bosses higher than you can normally go. It's a great time to experiment with some new ideas before the expansion drops on April 28.

The Season of Slaughter begins on March 11 and will kick off with a week-long event where you can play a paladin for free without having Lord of Hatred pre-ordered.

