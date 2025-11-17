It's hard to put down the M15 loadout in Black Ops 7, I'll admit, but if you can, you'll find what is potentially an even better assault rifle in the AK-27. Plus, since it unlocks at level 4, which is also when you unlock custom classes, you can get cracking with the best BO7 AK-27 loadout almost immediately.

That's great news because there's nothing that makes the arduous Mastery Camos grind more palatable than using one of the best guns in the BO7 meta. It really is a blast to use.

Below, I'll go over all the attachments I recommend using on the AK-27 assault rifle, so take notes, though it's a nice and simple build, truth be told.

Best AK-27 loadout in Black Ops 7

The best AK-27 build in BO7 is as follows:

Muzzle: SWF Tishina-11

SWF Tishina-11 Barrel: 14" Prism Light Barrel

14" Prism Light Barrel Underbarrel: Lateral Precision Grip

Lateral Precision Grip Rear Grip: Dictum Light Grip

Dictum Light Grip Fire Mods: Buffer Spring

Here's the build code so you can import it into your game: A02-73YVR-NY51. To do this, just open the loadout menu, select the AK-27, and click the small gun icon to the right of the 'create new build' option.

It's worth pointing out that this is a five-attachment build, as I don't think you really need any more. However, if you'd like to run the Gunfighter Wildcard for three bonus attachments, I'd suggest an optic, a larger magazine, and a 1mW Instinct Laser Array.

As is typical of Call of Duty, I can't recommend a suppressor enough to hide you from the mini-map while firing. The Monolithic Suppressor isn't a bad option, but I prefer the simple SWF Tishina-11 since it has no downsides. If you don't care about staying stealthy, then you can use the EMT3 Ported-70 muzzle instead.

The AK-27 has more recoil than the laser-like M15 MOD 0, so you'll actually need some added stabilisation. That's where the Lateral Precision Grip and Buffer Springs come in. The former significantly reduces horizontal recoil, which is harder to control than vertical recoil, while the latter improves both types. The Flowguard Foregrip is a good underbarrel alternative, but I'd rather have even more horizontal recoil control than slightly more movement speed.

With recoil tidied up, it's time to amp up the AK's mobility, and that's achieved with the 14" Prism Light Barrel and Dictum Light Grip. These combine to improve aim down sight speed and sprint to fire speed, including while jumping, so they're very useful to have given BO7's close-quarters maps. If you slide and dive more than you jump, swap the Dictum Light Grip for the Garin Advanced Grip.

Black Ops 7 AK-27 class setup

I suggest using the following items in your AK-27 class:

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Field Upgrade: Drone Pod (Quick Launcher)

Drone Pod (Quick Launcher) Tactical: Stun Grenade (Longer Stun)

Stun Grenade (Longer Stun) Lethal: Semtex (High-Density Explosives)

Semtex (High-Density Explosives) Perk 1: Lightweight

Lightweight Perk 2: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 3: Dexterity

Dexterity Bonus Perk: Flak Jacket/Tac Mask

This class takes advantage of the AK-27's versatility and mobility, so it's a good idea to start with the perks—I recommend using the Perk Greed Wildcard for an extra perk. Lightweight, Fast Hands, and Dexterity all improve your overall movement and handling, while Flak Jacket/Tac Mask reduce the effectiveness of enemy throwables.

To further bolster the aggressive nature of the AK, equip Drone Pods, Stun Grenades with a longer duration, and even more explosive Semtex. The Drone Pod hounds enemies, while the Flashbang and Semtex are perfect for clearing rooms. If you'd rather hold down an area, then Pinpoint Grenades and the Point Turret are also a fun combination.