It's oddly unlike Call of Duty, but most of the SMGs in Black Ops 7 kind of suck. However, there is a contender amidst the crowd: the Dravec 45 loadout is one of the strongest weapons in the game right now.

If you're grinding for the Black Ops 7 Mastery Camos, then this is the one SMG that won't feel like you're banging your head against a wall. My recommendation is to start with the Dravec and hope that the other SMGs get a buff before you get around to them.

You'll unlock the Dravec at level 34, but you can use it earlier than that if you have the Vault Edition of BO7, since this comes with a Mastercraft version of the gun. Either way, here's the best Dravec build in BO7.

Best Dravec 45 loadout in Black Ops 7

The best Dravec 45 build in BO7 is as follows:

Muzzle: Bowen .45 Suppressor

Bowen .45 Suppressor Barrel: 12" Cloud Barrel

12" Cloud Barrel Rear Grip: Herald-Z1 Grip

Herald-Z1 Grip Laser: LTI Swiftpoint Laser

LTI Swiftpoint Laser Fire Mods: Accelerated Recoil Springs

Here's the build code so you can import it into your game: S04-8V9R9-YGB51. To do this, just open the loadout menu, select the Dravec 45, and click the small gun icon to the right of the 'create new build' option.

As you'd expect from an SMG, the Dravec is intended for close-range shootouts, and that's undoubtedly where it excels, though it's also got surprisingly great recoil control. This build focuses on improving mobility so you can hop around your enemy while you fill 'em with lead.

We're starting off simple with the no-frills Bowen .45 Suppressor. Literally all this does is remove the map ping when you're firing, but it means you can rotate around the map without alerting enemies. If you're not a fan of suppressors for whatever reason, then I'd swap it for either the Hawker Series 45 compensator or an optic.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To boost lethality up close, I recommend the 12" Cloud Barrel, Herald-Z1 Grip, and the LTI Swiftpoint Laser. Put together, these raise your aim down sight speed (including while jumping), as well as sprint, dive, and slide to fire speed. In other words, you're able to aim and fire faster after any type of movement, which is exactly what you want with an SMG. I'll note that it's more or less a toss-up between the Herald rear grip and the Helix-Tac Grip, depending on your playstyle, with the latter providing a bigger sprint to fire speed boost.

Last but not least is the Accelerated Recoil Springs System fire mod attachment. This improves both horizontal and vertical recoil control, which helps you go toe to toe with assault rifles slightly better in the grey area between close and mid ranges.

I don't think it's all that necessary, but if you want an eight-attachment setup using the Gunfighter Wildcard, I'd add an optic, the Gator Extended Mag, and the EAM Heritage Stock for good measure.

Black Ops 7 Dravec class setup

I suggest using the following equipment in your Dravec class:

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Field Upgrade: Drone Pod (Quick Launcher)

Drone Pod (Quick Launcher) Tactical: Stim Shot (Combat Performance Boost)

Stim Shot (Combat Performance Boost) Lethal: Cluster Grenade (Tighter Packing)

Cluster Grenade (Tighter Packing) Perk 1: Lightweight

Lightweight Perk 2: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 3: Dexterity

Dexterity Bonus Perk: Flak Jacket

Taking advantage of the Dravec's close-range power, I recommend the Lightweight, Fast Hands, and Dexterity perks to boost movement and handling. Trust me, it comes in clutch when you're rushing around. Thanks to the Perk Greed Wildcard, you should also pick up Flak Jacket, Tac Mask, or Ghost, depending on your preference.

Similarly, the Stim Shot, using the Combat Performance Boost overclock, is the perfect companion for the Dravec. Pop a Stim during or between fights to turn them in your favour. Your lethal grenade is generally up to personal preference, though I like the Cluster Grenade for clearing areas.