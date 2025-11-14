Best M15 MOD 0 loadout in Black Ops 7

It's easy to look down on starter weapons, and you might feel inclined to do so with M15 MOD 0. Let's face it, basically being an M4, it's nothing you've not used in the past. Nevertheless, the best M15 loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is one of its strongest, and you really don't need to put much work in to make it shine.

That's great news if you've got your sights set on the Black Ops 7 Mastery Camos, since you'll most likely start climbing that mountain (and what a climb it is) with the M15 MOD 0.

Although, if you want to collect everything, you'll have to get through this weapon's 47 levels, prestige it three times over, and then reach weapon level 250, so I hope you like it.

Best M15 loadout in Black Ops 7

The best M15 build in BO7 is as follows:

Optic: Lethal Tools ELO

Lethal Tools ELO Muzzle: VAS 5.56 Suppressor

VAS 5.56 Suppressor Barrel: 15" Mirage Light Barrel

15" Mirage Light Barrel Magazine: Mayday Extended Mag

Mayday Extended Mag Rear Grip: Contour Grip

Contour Grip Stock: Wander-3V Stock

Wander-3V Stock Laser: 3mW Motion Strike Laser

3mW Motion Strike Laser Fire Mods: Buffer Spring

Here's the build code so you can import it into your game: A01-B6FDL-EWND5-1. To do this, just open the loadout menu, select the M15, and click the small gun icon to the right of the 'create new build' option.

The defining feature of the M15 is its superb handling out of the box. Great recoil, combined with its consistent 315ms time-to-kill all the way out to 46 meters, makes it a great mid-range weapon. I like to take advantage of this by using attachments to make it more of a threat up close, especially if you like jumping around the place.

You'll no doubt have noticed that this build features eight attachments, so you'll need the Gunfighter Wildcard. Without this, you'll have a five-attachment version, so I'd drop the laser, magazine, and either the optic or suppressor.

While the Monolithic Suppressor might be tempting for its increased range and bullet velocity, I don't think it's worth taking the hit to aim down sight speed. Instead, I opt for the simple but effective VAS 5.56 Suppressor, which removes your ping when firing from enemy mini-maps with no downsides.

Then, to increase mobility, I love the 15" Mirage Light Barrel, Contour Grip and Wander-3V Stock. Combined, these attachments significantly buff aim down sight speed and sprint to fire speed (including while jumping), and also speed up aim walking movement for better strafing. I'll note that the Hexcut Grip is a good replacement for the Contour if you're always diving and sliding around.

It might sound somewhat counterintuitive to use the 3mW Motion Strike Laser with a suppressor, since the laser is visible while aiming, but it's really not that big of a deal (unlike the hipfire versions). Plus, this attachment provides massive boosts to range and recoil stabilisation, which is why you don't need to use a compensator or brake muzzle, nor a longer barrel.

This build also uses the incredible Buffer Spring fire mod to reduce both horizontal and vertical recoil. It's very noticeable and comes with no drawbacks, so you'll notice that it's a common pick for most assault rifles.

Finally, just slap on the 45-round Mayday magazine to make multi-kills easier, and an optic of choice for better target acquisition. I'm a big fan of the clean and simple Lethal Tools ELO, but there are plenty of alternatives.

Black Ops 7 M15 class setup

For the rest of your M15 loadout, I suggest using:

Wildcard: Gunfighter

Gunfighter Field Upgrade: Drone Pod (Quick Launcher)

Drone Pod (Quick Launcher) Tactical: Pinpoint Grenade (On Board AI)

Pinpoint Grenade (On Board AI) Lethal: Molotov (Heavy Pour)

Molotov (Heavy Pour) Perk 1: Lightweight

Lightweight Perk 2: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 3: Dexterity

Since this class is built around versatility and mobility, it's a good idea to start with the perks. Lightweight, Fast Hands, and Dexterity all improve your overall movement and handling, so it's hard to beat this combination. However, there are some alternatives, like Ghost, Flak Jacket, and Tac Mask, depending on your preference.

To help push lanes and control areas, I recommend the Drone Pod field upgrade, Pinpoint Grenades, and a Molotov. The Drone Pod can chase enemies down and soften them up for you, the Pinpoint tactical effectively gives you wall-hacks, and Molotovs weaken enemies and close off areas for a short window.

Again, since this M15 MOD 0 build uses eight attachments, you'll need the Gunfighter Wildcard. If you don't have this or simply prefer five-attachment setups, use the Perk Greed Wildcard and pick one of the perks mentioned above.