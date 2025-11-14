It feels like I say this every year, but Black Ops 7's Mastery Camo grind is the biggest it's ever been. At this point, it's tradition to work through the levels for each gun in every new Call of Duty, unlocking all the prestigious Mastery Camos as you go.

This year, alongside the usual multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone Mastery Camos you'd expect, you'll also have to play the campaign mode and prestige each gun upwards of three times. Don't shoot the messenger; remember, you don't have to do this grind if you don't actually want to.

Below, I'll go over all the Mastery Camos you can earn in Black Ops 7 and what you have to do to get them in each mode. Buckle up, because it's a lot of work.

Black Ops 7 camos explained

Black Ops 7 has more moving parts than ever when it comes to the camo grind, so here are the steps you generally need to follow:

Start by unlocking all nine Military Camos sequentially for each gun. For most weapon types, this generally requires you to do the following tasks in each mode: Co-Op Campaign: Critical kills Multiplayer: Headshots Zombies: Critical kills Warzone: Eliminations Collect all nine of a weapon's Military camos and then complete a unique, gun-specific task for each of the three Special Camos. Unlock all nine Military Camos and three Special Camos, and you'll gain access to unique four Mastery Camo challenges for each mode, for a total of 16 Mastery Camos.

Weapon Prestiging returns in Black Ops 7 for the first time since Black Ops 4 and features three unique Weapon Prestige Camos this time around. This is technically separate from the linear unlock system for the camos above, as all you have to do is reach max level with a gun and prestige it three times to nab all three skins.

If you want to take it even further, there are also four Prestige Master Camos, unlocked at Weapon Prestige Mastery levels 100, 150, 200, and 250 (the max gun level). Keep in mind that you'll automatically enter Weapon Prestige Master after completing the standard gun Prestige process three times.

Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Mastery Camos

If you are going to hunt for any Mastery Camos, make it the multiplayer ones. The challenges aren't too hard on paper, prioritising killing sprees, though it's not always easy to complete them on certain maps and modes. When in doubt, try Hardpoint or Domination. Here are the multiplayer camos, plus the steps to unlock each:

Shattered Gold

Complete all Multiplayer Military and Special Camo Challenges for the specific weapon. Complete the Shattered Gold camo challenge for the weapon: Get three kills without dying 10 times.

Arclight

Unlock Shattered Gold for the specific weapon. Unlock Shattered Gold camo on all remaining weapons of the same type (eg. all assault rifles or all SMGs). Complete the Arclight camo challenge for your chosen gun: Get 10 Double Kills or better.

Tempest

Unlock the Arclight camo on 30 weapons (either all 30 Launch weapons, or 30 total weapons when more than 30 weapons are available at Season 1). Complete the Tempest camo challenge on the specific gun: Get five kills without dying three times.

Singularity

Unlock Tempest on 30 total weapons.

Black Ops 7 Zombies Mastery Camos

While Zombies' Mastery Camos aren't particularly hard to earn, it's safe to say they're very grindy and time-consuming. Even more so when you remember you'll eventually have to do them for every weapon. Here's each Zombies camo with unlock steps:

Golden Dragon

Complete all Zombies Military and Special Camo Challenges for the specific weapon. Complete the Golden Dragon camo challenge for your chosen weapon: Get 10 kills rapidly 15 times.

Bloodstone

Unlock Golden Dragon for the specific weapon. Unlock Golden Dragon camo on all remaining weapons of the same type (eg. all assault rifles or all SMGs). Complete the Bloodstone camo challenge on the selected gun: Get 20 or more consecutive kills without taking damage five times.

Doomsteel

Unlock the Bloodstone camo on 30 weapons (either all 30 Launch weapons, or 30 total weapons when more than 30 weapons are available at Season 1) Complete the Doomsteel camo challenge on your chosen gun: Eliminate 10 elite zombies.

Infestation

Unlock Doomsteel on 30 total weapons.

Black Ops 7 Campaign Mastery Camos

These co-op campaign Mastery Camos are new with Black Ops 7, and include the Endgame mode. The unlock challenges for these skins are generally focused on killing high-tier enemies, so it's not too bad, just time-consuming. Here's each camo plus the steps to get it:

Molten Gold

Complete all Campaign Military and Special Camo Challenges for the specific weapon. Complete the Molten Gold camo challenge for the selected weapon: Eliminate 20 special enemies.

Moonstone

Unlock Molten Gold for the specific weapon. Unlock Molten Gold camo on all remaining weapons of the same type (e.g. all assault rifles or all SMGs). Complete the Moonstone camo challenge on your chosen gun: In Endgame, eliminate 100 Zone III or Zone IV enemies.

Chroma Flux

Unlock the Moonstone camo on 30 weapons (either all 30 Launch weapons, or 30 total weapons when more than 30 weapons are available at Season 1). Complete the Chroma Flux camo challenge on the gun: In Endgame, eliminate 10 elite enemies.

Genesis

Unlock Chroma Flux on 30 total weapons.

Black Ops 7 Warzone Mastery Camos

Like clockwork, Warzone will be updated with content from Black Ops 7 when Season 1 launches, and this includes new Mastery Camos exclusive to the battle royale mode. These unlock challenges are primarily focused on getting multiple kills without dying, so you can't play passively.

Golden Damascus

Complete all Warzone Military and Special Camo Challenges for the specific weapon. Complete the Golden Damascus camo challenge for your weapon: Get three kills in a single match five times.

Starglass

Unlock Golden Damascus for the specific weapon. Unlock Golden Damascus camo on all remaining weapons of the same type (eg. all assault rifles or all SMGs). Complete the Starglass camo challenge on the gun: Get five kills without dying five times.

Absolute Zero

Unlock the Starglass camo on 30 weapons (either all 30 Launch weapons, or 30 total weapons when more than 30 weapons are available at Season 1) Complete the Absolute Zero camo challenge for the specific gun: Get 10 eliminations while in the Top 10.

Apocalypse