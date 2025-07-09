After repeatedly falling victim to scalpers, I've scraped together all the best Pokémon TCG deals I can find this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and you know what that means: it's time to grab all the Pokémon TCG stock that I can, at least while it's sitting at a relatively affordable price.

👉Shop ALL the Prime Day deals on Amazon👈

It's been a tough few months for Pokémon TCG collectors like myself. No matter how fast you are or how tightly you plan to nab that pre-order drop on the Pokémon Centre is, there's a good chance you'll be left with only disappointment as scalpers beat you to it every single time.

This has, in turn, driven up prices for Pokémon TCG everywhere. It's gotten so bad that I don't really look to buy stock unless there's a decent deal tagged onto it.

So far my favourite deal has to be the Prismatic Evolutions Premium Collection going for $197 at Amazon ($59 off). But there's also some great discounts on more recent releases.

Amazon Prime Day Pokémon TCG deals

Prismatic Evolutions Premium Collection | $257 $197 at Amazon (save $59)



Prismatic Evolutions is to Pokémon TCG collectors what Moby Dick is to Captain Ahab. The elusive white whale, which managed to slip past our grasp into the greedy hands of scalpers. You'll be pressed to find it in stock nowadays, so for it to be available and on sale is irresistible. Especially considering this box comes with a promo card, 15 booster packs, 65 sleeves, and a playmat, among other trinkets. Price Check: Walmart $197

Destined Rivals ETB | $99.99 $88 at Amazon (save $11)

This set includes some of the best full arts to grace Pokémon TCG this year. The Team Rocket's Wobbuffet alone makes this ETB worth getting. But the fact that this is currently sitting at its second lowest price makes it even harder to ignore.



Price Check: Walmart $88

The latest Pokémon TCG sets are the Black Bolt and White Flare expansions, both of which are incredibly hard to find at major retailers, so sadly don't have any impressive discounts. And the Destined Rivals set, which is a Team Rocket-themed expansion, featuring trainer's Pokémon cards.

The Destined Rivals ETB is currently $10 off at Amazon and is sat at the same price of $88 over at Walmart as well. It's not cheap, but this set has been one of my all-time favorites, the Team Rocket's Wobbuffet promo card is also to die for.

Hunting for Pokémon TCG just takes patience and a bit of time. If you're still deliberating whether you should buy some of the new sets, then make sure to sleep on it. Most of the sets will stick around for some time, and you can even buy individual cards from resellers. But if you've been waiting to snag some recent sets, then now is a great chance to do so and save a bit of money as well.