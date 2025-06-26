Peak has now sold 2 million copies in just 9 days, as the devs reveal what's next for this co-op climbing game: 'Let's talk about what we're cooking'

Peak is the wonderful offspring of developers Landfall and Aggro Crab best known for Content Warning and Another Crab's Treasure respectively. It all started as a mere Jam game that was made as a way to recover from burnout but quickly snowballed into something huge as it sold one million copies in six days, and by the looks of things, there's no sign of that hype slowing down.

"It's been a wild time since launch," a dev blog says. "Peak managed to exceed our expectations of player count and hype by like… a lot. We just hit two million copies sold in nine days. We seriously cannot thank you enough for all the love and support we've had on this game." For the record, that's an extra one million copies sold in just three days.

The first major update is still in its infancy as Landcrab has been "noting down as many of the suggestions that we've received from the community as we can. We just know that the community is excited to see what we'll do next, and so are we. Possible updates might range from quality-of-life features to new content and all the funny additions that we wished to make real from the start." All of these will be accompanied by bug fixes which is currently the priority for Peak.

Currently, Landcrab is investigating the following issues: disconnection and reconnection problems, performance and optimisation, mic or audio, and crashes. "We are still a small team, so we really appreciate all the patience with us tackling bug reports," Landcrab says. "We're reminding ourselves to take breaks, fix bugs and also appreciate the success of the project."

When you launch Peak it'll ask you whether you want to run the game using Vulkan or DX12. My friends and I have had the most issues with Vulkan as it's crashed games and also boiled my GPU. DX12 has been a much smoother ride, so it's now my go-to choice. But it sounds like Landcrab is working its way through all the major performance issues, so maybe Vulkan will be ok to use soon.

One addition that has been confirmed is localisation but otherwise, it seems like Landcrab isn't going to announce anything massive until it is absolutely sure that it's possible: "Since we're 2 studios who have other projects to work on, and neither of us is a live service studio—we'll continue to update you on any news as we go. The last thing we want to do is promise any features that we can't make a reality."