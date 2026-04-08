Split Fiction studio Hazelight celebrates selling 50 million games in under 10 years
Hazelight's latest game, Split Fiction, actually contributes the smallest piece of that pie—but it's also only been out for a year.
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Hazelight Studios is known for making one kind of game—co-op action adventures—and for doing them really well: 2021's It Takes Two earned an 80% review score as "a brilliant co-op adventure with a wild amount of variety," while the 2025 follow-up Split Fiction upped the ante to 87% with "an incredibly inventive, rapid-fire co-op adventure that never breaks its stride."
It turns out they're selling pretty well, too: Hazelight said today on X that those two games, plus the 2018 co-op drama A Way Out, have now sold more than 50 million copies between them.
OVER 50 MILLION COPIES SOLD!!!We're stunned and amazed how many fans have enjoyed our games 🤯😍A Way Out: 13 MillionIt Takes Two: 30 MillionSplit Fiction: 7 MillionYour love and support keeps us going and we can't wait to show you our fourth game... 😉 pic.twitter.com/mVmy9CaUDMApril 8, 2026
Naturally, a Hazelight celebration video is going to contain an f-bomb. It's probably a rule at this point.Article continues below
The sales breakdown is perhaps a little unexpected, specifically that A Way Out—which we found interesting and sometimes entertaining, but often for the wrong reasons—has sold nearly twice as many copies as Split Fiction.
But the temporal factor cannot be ignored: A Way Out hit 13 million copies sold in eight years, while Split Fiction put up seven million sales in just one year. So, give Split Fiction another seven years to cook and I imagine the landscape will look a little different.
As it said in the tweet, Hazelight is indeed working on something new: The studio said on X in February that it's "back in the kitchen, cookin' up something really delicious."
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Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
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