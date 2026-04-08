Split Fiction studio Hazelight celebrates selling 50 million games in under 10 years

Hazelight Studios is known for making one kind of game—co-op action adventures—and for doing them really well: 2021's It Takes Two earned an 80% review score as "a brilliant co-op adventure with a wild amount of variety," while the 2025 follow-up Split Fiction upped the ante to 87% with "an incredibly inventive, rapid-fire co-op adventure that never breaks its stride."

It turns out they're selling pretty well, too: Hazelight said today on X that those two games, plus the 2018 co-op drama A Way Out, have now sold more than 50 million copies between them.

OVER 50 MILLION COPIES SOLD!!!We're stunned and amazed how many fans have enjoyed our games 🤯😍A Way Out: 13 MillionIt Takes Two: 30 MillionSplit Fiction: 7 MillionYour love and support keeps us going and we can't wait to show you our fourth game... 😉 pic.twitter.com/mVmy9CaUDMApril 8, 2026

Naturally, a Hazelight celebration video is going to contain an f-bomb. It's probably a rule at this point.

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The sales breakdown is perhaps a little unexpected, specifically that A Way Out—which we found interesting and sometimes entertaining, but often for the wrong reasons—has sold nearly twice as many copies as Split Fiction.

But the temporal factor cannot be ignored: A Way Out hit 13 million copies sold in eight years, while Split Fiction put up seven million sales in just one year. So, give Split Fiction another seven years to cook and I imagine the landscape will look a little different.

As it said in the tweet, Hazelight is indeed working on something new: The studio said on X in February that it's "back in the kitchen, cookin' up something really delicious."