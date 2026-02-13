'We never had plans to update Peak at all': Aggro Crab reveals that it doesn't want 'to be a studio that works on one game forever'
There's a timeline where we never got that blursed bbno$ concert and cannibalism.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Peak was easily one of my favourite games of last year—it was my personal pick during PC Gamer's 2025 Game of the Year awards, and is the most I've ever meshed with a wacky co-op game.
It's one that's only gotten better, too, as developers Aggro Crab and Landfall continue to plug away with new biomes and items to keep me coming back and trying to take beloved Bing Bong to the top of the mountain.
But as it turns out, the teams never intended to toil away at Peak once it was unleashed to the world post-game jam. During a "plagued qna video" on Aggro Crab's TikTok account, one of the questions asked the team why it chose to work on multiple games "for entertainment" (Aggro Crab is currently making Crashout Crew) rather than sticking to one game forever.
"We never had plans to update Peak at all before it came out, actually," the team replied. "And then it did really well. That success gave us time to continue supporting it for as long as we have, but we've never wanted to be a studio that works on one game forever. I think I'd go crazy making Peak jokes for the rest of time, and you never know what exciting thing you'll make next if you never do it."
That tracks with what Aggro Crab studio head Nick Kaman said last year when he told GamesRadar that the team were "ready to hit the launch button and go into vacation mode," which. Well. That did not happen since the game kinda blew up.
I admire Aggro Crab's stance on not wanting to be 'The Peak developer' forever. It can certainly be easy to tinker away at that thing forever—it feels like the kind of game that's ripe and ready to have whatever crazy things Landcrab cooks up thrown at it and have it work no matter how outlandish those ideas may be.
That doesn't mean it's not going to get a little silly in what it does next. Aggro Crab has been the master of goofy little games for half a decade now, and that's something that only continues in Crashout Crew. Harvey Randall took the forklifting demo for a spin during last October's Steam Next Fest and found it an all-out chaotic feast.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
"Someone gets hit by a meteor, then they drop a bunch of crates in the road, which your friend smashes into, getting swarmed by bees—they crash out, destroying all of your hard-earned stock in an uncontrolled rampage," he wrote "Meanwhile, your friend accidentally sends the wrong amount of bees (which deletes the items you mistakenly sent and causes you to instantly crash out) on the other side of the map. It's a great time."
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.