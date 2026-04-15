Crimson Desert has managed to hit 5 million sales in its first month as its constant patches and improvements are successfully drawing in new players
That's gotta be a lotta silver.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Crimson Desert got off to a rather rocky start, but that narrative has long since been overwritten thanks to a laundry list of quality-of-life fixups and bug squashing. It's gone from strength to strength—hitting two million sales in the first couple days, then up to three million a few after that, and then to four million at the beginning of the month.
And now, just a few weeks later, Pearl Abyss has revealed that the game has officially hit the big five million milestone, just under four weeks after its initial release. "Crimson Desert has sold through over 5 million copies worldwide!" a post on the game's official X account reads. "Thank you to every Greymane who has joined us on this journey, experienced the world of Pywel, and supported the game. Reaching this milestone would not have been possible without your support and we are truly grateful."
#CrimsonDesert has sold through over 5 million copies worldwide!Thank you to every Greymane who has joined us on this journey, experienced the world of Pywel, and supported the game. Reaching this milestone would not have been possible without your support and we are truly… pic.twitter.com/xcdbCvHLSoApril 15, 2026
It's not bad numbers for a developer whose only other work is a relatively divisive, unforgiving MMO mostly known to non-players for having bangin' character customisation. They're numbers I feared we wouldn't see when Crimson Desert first hit the ground running—it launched to mixed reviews in its first few hours out to the masses as folks struggled to mesh with just how abrasive and cryptic the whole thing was.Article continues below
It was a valid sentiment, one which Pearl Abyss has spent the month since its launch trying to rectify. From things like tweaking boss difficulty (and now giving people the option to do it themselves), to adding private storage (seriously, a game with that many systems and no way to offload inventory items you'll probably want to use later? Insanity!) and finally fixing up how diabolically awful it was to teleport if you were doing anything other than standing perfectly still.
That's just the tiniest snippet of everything else that has been tweaked, nipped, tucked, contorted, whatever word you want to use. It's become an entirely different beast to the frustratingly obtuse game I reviewed, and even to the one that people played on the very first day of launch. That's mostly good, though I also think it's maybe a little bit bad.
It's clearly working, though, as copies continue to steadily shift and positive feelings towards Crimson Desert rise. And as it continues to patch and prune in response to player feedback, I'm sure it'll only encourage more folk on the fence to finally jump off it and give the game a try.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.