Survival shooter Road to Vostok 'secured the entire production budget for this game for years and years to come' within 24 hours of its Steam early access launch

Road to Vostok, the hardcore survival shooter developed by Finnish former army officer Antti Leinonen, has built up a lot of hype since Leinonen released its first demo in 2022, thanks in no small part to how terrifying it is to be shot at by its bandits while you're scavenging for soup cans.

That hype, it seems, has delivered for the solo dev: After launching in early access on Steam earlier this week, Leinonen says Road to Vostok's "absolutely insane" day one sales success has brought in enough funds to support its development for the foreseeable future.

(Image credit: Road to Vostok)

"I will share some launch stats when I have gathered enough data (+some sleep)," Leinonen said in an X post, "but I can already say that the launch has been extremely successful for a solo dev and secured the entire production budget for this game for years and years to come."

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Sales charts clarify just how impressive the early access launch has been. At time of writing two days after launch, Road to Vostok is currently 12th on Steam's top sellers list for the US, 11th in the UK, and 14th globally. Those players seem to like what they've paid for: Road to Vostok is currently enjoying a Very Positive rating after almost 1,900 reviews.

"Road to Vostok delivers one of the most realistic and unforgiving combat systems I've played in a long time," writes one reviewer. "Every mechanic feels deliberate and grounded. It's clear the developer has put a huge amount of care into crafting something genuinely unique."

Leinonen has plenty more on his agenda for Road to Vostok, with its development roadmap listing AI improvements, a quest system, and additional maps in updates planned to arrive later this year. According to Leinonen's "rough estimate," the full game should be complete in two to four years. That's a tentative timeline, of course, but it's off to a good start.