'I'm gonna crash out': New climbing game Peak has sold 1 million copies in less than a week, outperforming its developer's most popular game

Peak has well and truly broken containment, this little old climbing game from Aggro Crab and Landfall, known for games like A Crab's Treasure and Content Warning, has risen to success in just six days.

With over 10,000 very positive reviews on Steam, an all-time peak of 102,799 via SteamDB, and 1 million copies sold, a pretty good first week if you ask me. It certainly caught me by surprise and it seems like I'm not the only one.

"Why did this stupid jam game sell more copies than Another Crabs Treasure I'm gonna crash out," developer Aggro Crab said on social media.

"Why did this stupid jam game sell more copies than Another Crabs Treasure I'm gonna crash out," developer Aggro Crab said on social media. In February earlier this year, Aggro Crab and Landfall came together for a game jam—where developers make a game from scratch in as little as one day—and the result of the happy union was Peak. "We couldn’t be happier with this game and how it turned out," a blog post reads.

Peak is a co-op climbing game which you can play with up to three friends. You have to find supplies which will keep you fed and watered, tools which can help you get up some tricky climbs, and, crucially, avoid all the hazards like slippery jellyfish, spikey plants, and poisonous mushrooms.

As you climb higher you'll encounter new terrains like snowy mountains or tropical jungles and get badges when you complete notable milestones. There's a lot to reward you for climbing higher and higher. But there are also a couple of punishments.

Not only will your stamina start to get tested as you climb further and for longer but if you get too fed up with your companions and leave them behind a cruel beast will emerge from the fog. It will hunt you down with its inhumanly long arms, trap you in its spindly fingers, and then launch you off the cliff as punishment for rushing ahead.

Terrifying monster aside, I'm loving every moment with Peak right now. There are some truly hilarious co-op moments which have Content Warning's DNA all over it. Before my companions and I even got to the mountain we let curiosity get the better of us and decided to jump on a washed-up jellyfish, thinking it would be bouncy. It was not, and we ended up spending the first five minutes of the expedition slipping around on the floor unable to stand up; time well spent.

It's also just a fantastic adventure game. The sights are incredible, and the climbing is tricky as you have to balance your stamina with the compulsion to just get to that next ledge but very rewarding when you manage to scale a huge rockface.

It's a fantastic co-op game and pretty fun even if you just want to have a go climbing solo. So while the devs may be a little confused with all the hype surrounding Peak right now, I'm certainly not: it's a hilarious co-op game which looks amazing and is tricky yet still manages to be so much fun.