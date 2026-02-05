How to increase your skill capacity in Nioh 3
Text and memorandum locations to get your skills up.
Nioh 3 has a lot of different levers you can use to increase your power, from raising your stats to spending locks on skills, getting new gear, and earning titles. One of the easiest methods is using slottable skills you'll find from chests or get by completing various activities. However, you can only activate so many before you run out of skill capacity.
There are three types of skills—general, samurai, and ninja—and each one is increased separately. Luckily, it's not all too tricky to increase your skill capacity, though the boosts are somewhat small and incremental.
How to increase your skill capacity in Nioh 3
You can increase your skill capacity in Nioh 3 by finding texts or memorandums through trading with Sudama, reaching exploration milestones in each region, and as rewards for activities, such as valuable chests. Texts increase their respective skill capacity by one, while you'll need four memorandums of the same type before they'll add an extra point.
Here are a few universal, samurai, and ninja texts you can find early on:
Type
Location
Warrior's Text
In a small chest in the friendly camp just north of Hamamatsu Gate in the northwest of the Tenryu River.
Warrior's Text
Inside the large chest in the locked house in the northeast of Hamamatsu, in the far north of Hamamatsu Town.
Samurai's Text
In the Hamamatsu Castle Crucible, near a lava river. You'll eventually walk out onto some rooftops, where you can see a one-legged cyclops with a hammer in the distance. Straight ahead, you can activate a ladder shortcut to an earlier area, but there's also a broken roof acting as a ramp, with three red spirits that'll drop the text when killed.
Samurai's Text
In a red chest in the cave wall on your right on the way to the hot spring in the far south of Tokaido, by the Cape Cavern shrine.
Samurai's Text
In a house on the hill leading east from the Silver Grass Meadow shrine in southern Futamata Road.
Samurai's Text
In the first building on your right when you enter Futamata Castle during the Mirage Fortress mission.
Ninja's Text
In a small chest near the pond in the centre of Tokaido (you'll be led past this with the nearby Scampuss).
Ninja's Text
In a large chest inside a locked room in a house near the Hamamatsu Castle Town Clan Estate shrine, accessed via the rooftops by the Rokurokubi miniboss.
Ninja's Text
On a corpse at the top of the ravine you'll enter not far into Futamata Castle, where a boulder will roll down at you.
You can get universal, samurai, and ninja memorandums by reaching the final exploration milestone in each region. For example, reaching exploration level 4/4 in the three starting areas of Tenryu River, Tokaido, and Hamamatsu gives you a Ninja's Memorandum, Samurai's Memorandum, and Warrior's Memorandum, respectively. To increase your exploration level, just complete side activities in these regions, like Lesser Crucibles and Kodama.
You can also buy four of each type of memorandum from Sudama merchants, such as the one outside the Hamamatsu Castle Crucible, or the one that sets up shop in the Eternal Rift. These cost two Yokai Teardrops each, which you can get from killing Kappa, the loot goblin-type enemies with glowing crystal shells on their backs.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he's an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He's even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he's also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can't track him down, he's probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting "rock and stone" to no end.
