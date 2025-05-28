Electronic Arts cancels Black Panther game and closes the studio making it
Cliffhanger Games, and the singleplayer Black Panther project, were announced less than two years ago.
The bloodletting continues at Electronic Arts, which has confirmed an IGN report that the Black Panther game announced in 2023 has been cancelled. Developer Cliffhanger Games is being closed as a result of the cancellation, and separately EA is also making other layoffs across some of its other teams, although the number of people being put out of work is unknown.
The cancellation of the Black Panther game was relayed to employees in an email sent by EA Entertainment and Technology president Laura Miele, according to the report. Miele said in the email that the decision to halt the project and shutter the studio was necessary to "sharpen our focus and put our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities."
That means Battlefield, The Sims, Skate, and Apex Legends, Miele said, although EA will also continue work on the Iron Man game announced in 2022, the new Star Wars: Jedi game in development, and the next Mass Effect game.
"These decisions are hard," Miele wrote in the email. "They affect people we’ve worked with, learned from, and shared real moments with. We’re doing everything we can to support them—including finding opportunities within EA, where we’ve had success helping people land in new roles."
The end of the Black Panther game and shutdown of Cliffhanger—which, again, was founded less than two years ago—comes less than a month after EA laid off between 300 and 400 employees and cancelled two "incubation projects." That happened just three months after the company made significant cuts to BioWare following the failure of Dragon Age: The Veilguard to meet sales projections.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.