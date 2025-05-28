Electronic Arts cancels Black Panther game and closes the studio making it

The bloodletting continues at Electronic Arts, which has confirmed an IGN report that the Black Panther game announced in 2023 has been cancelled. Developer Cliffhanger Games is being closed as a result of the cancellation, and separately EA is also making other layoffs across some of its other teams, although the number of people being put out of work is unknown.

The cancellation of the Black Panther game was relayed to employees in an email sent by EA Entertainment and Technology president Laura Miele, according to the report. Miele said in the email that the decision to halt the project and shutter the studio was necessary to "sharpen our focus and put our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities."

That means Battlefield, The Sims, Skate, and Apex Legends, Miele said, although EA will also continue work on the Iron Man game announced in 2022, the new Star Wars: Jedi game in development, and the next Mass Effect game.

"These decisions are hard," Miele wrote in the email. "They affect people we’ve worked with, learned from, and shared real moments with. We’re doing everything we can to support them—including finding opportunities within EA, where we’ve had success helping people land in new roles."

The end of the Black Panther game and shutdown of Cliffhanger—which, again, was founded less than two years ago—comes less than a month after EA laid off between 300 and 400 employees and cancelled two "incubation projects." That happened just three months after the company made significant cuts to BioWare following the failure of Dragon Age: The Veilguard to meet sales projections.