Grand Theft Auto 6 delayed to November 2026: 'These extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve'

Grand Theft Auto 6 still hasn't been confirmed for PC, and Take-Two announced today that it's going to take longer than expected to come to consoles as well: Instead of launching on May 26, 2026 as planned, the game is now slated for release on November 19 .

"Grand Theft Auto 6 will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026," Rockstar wrote on X. "We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve."

"Rockstar Games will now release Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, and we remain both excited and confident they will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in today's earnings release. "With the most robust pipeline in our Company’s history, we expect to achieve record levels of Net Bookings in Fiscal 2027, which will establish a new baseline for our business and set us on a path of enhanced profitability."

Zelnick said in an interview with The Game Business that "when we set a date, we really do believe in it," but added that "if a game requires more polish to be the best possible version of itself, then we will give that game more time," which is what happened here.

"We feel really good about this [new] release date," Zelnick said. "It’s in the same fiscal year, it happens to be a great release window, and naturally we’re really supportive of Rockstar’s approach.”

A PC version of Grand Theft Auto 6, for the record, still has not been announced.