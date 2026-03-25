Working out how to dispatch the Howling Hill expansion in Crimson Desert is rather tricky. For the longest time, I didn't even realise you could inspect areas on the map, revealing mission lists that you can undertake with your Greymane Freeswords—it's especially unclear on mouse and keyboard.

You'll finally have to come to grips with this system when you expand your camp in the Bustling Hill quest in Chapter 3. It's really easy to do, so here are the steps you need to take.

How to dispatch the Howling Hill expansion in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 2 You need to "Inspect" Howling Hill on the map (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Then cycle across to the mission list and choose the "Howling Hill Camp expansion" (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Before you dispatch the Howling Hill expansion, make sure you have:

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100 camp food

250 camp funds

You can see whether you do in the top right when standing in your camp. This is a miniscule amount of resources, but if you haven't donated any to Carl or dispatched any other missions, you might not have it. Simply speak to him and donate a few coins and a couple of food items to reach what you need.

After that, all you need to do is:

Open the map Move your cursor to select Howling Hill and double click to inspect it (or press Y on controller) Select the "Missions" tab and select the "Howling Hill Camp Expansion" Pick your Freeswords and then dispatch the mission

The expansion will take a while, so I recommend that you pass time for 12 hours, or go and do something else. It's worth remembering the above method of dispatching missions. Later on, you'll get Ross, a dispatch coordinator who you can speak to in order to dispatch Freesword missions, but you can still do it on the map as above also when you're away from camp.

Why would you want to dispatch missions? Well, it's how you get most camp resources and camp funds, which, in-turn, let you undertake other expansion projects at Howling Hill later, such as building a ranch, a farm, or expanding further when the Greymane questline asks you to. Missions will also let you undertake projects such as when you get a wagon to trade with. For now, though, your camp is growing, so just sit back and relax while it does.