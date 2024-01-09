How We Source Coupon Codes and How To Use Them

You’ll find a number of coupon pages here on PC Gamer, with big-name brands across computing, gaming, audio, TV and video, accessories and more. Each page includes the latest sales information provided to our commercial team by our partner brands, as well as exclusive codes they’ve negotiated to bring you additional savings. On this page, you’ll find a breakdown of how coupons work on PC Gamer, including how we find codes, how to use them, and what to do if you have any issues.

How we source coupon codes

PC Gamer has a dedicated team to source the coupons we list on our pages. We refresh each page multiple times a week, using our connections with retailers, our affiliate networks, and the internet to find the latest discounts and deals. Our Commercial team also negotiates with retailers to get exclusive codes, which we list alongside the latest info on promotions, sales and shipping.

How to use a coupon code

Select a code you’d like to use from the list of active and available offers, then click the green button that reads “Get Code” or “Get Discount”. The button can be found under the summary text. Once you’ve clicked the button, a pop-up box will appear, which will contain different content depending on the button text.

If the button you clicked read “Get Code”, your unique coupon code will be displayed in the box. Copy this to your clipboard. You’ll need to paste this into the promotional code box at the checkout and click “Apply” once you’re ready to place an order. If the button reads “Get Discount”, you’ll instead see “No code needed”, and your savings will already be applied at the checkout and will be visible in your order summary.

Whichever kind of button you clicked, a new tab will have opened in your browser - this will take you to the retailer website, where you can start adding items to your shopping cart. Remember to consider any requirements of your offer, such as specific products (i.e. 10% off selected laptops), multi-buy offers (i.e. 3 for 2), or minimum spends (5% off orders worth $60 or more) as you shop.

When you’re ready to make a purchase, review your shopping cart and then head to the checkout. You should be able to see any applied discounts here, and you’ll also usually find the promotional code field here too, which you’ll need to find in order to apply your discount if you clicked “Get Code”.

The whereabouts of the promotional code field will vary between different retailer sites, but you’ll almost always find it before you’re asked to provide payment information. Some sites may show a text box, whilst others may require you to click a section to reveal the relevant field. Regardless of the retailer you shop with, you should make sure to apply your code to and check that your discount is reflected in the final total before you pay.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

All codes listed on PC Gamer are verified before they are uploaded by our Coupons team. We don’t include any user-specific or one-time codes, so all the codes on our pages should be ready to apply to your order. However, despite our best efforts, codes don’t always work as intended. Should you run into any issues, you should start by checking the terms and conditions of your chosen offer.

Underneath the offer text, you’ll find text reading ‘See Terms & Conditions’. Click this to expand the T&Cs field. Any caveats or requirements that need to be met to use your coupon will be listed here. These can include the likes of minimum spends (i.e. free shipping when you spend $20 or more), multibuy offers (i.e. 3 for the price of 2), and product-specific savings (i.e. get 10% off gaming PCs). If your code is not being accepted, double-check that your order conforms with these requirements and amend your order if needed.

Although we do our best to keep our codes up to date, offers can occasionally expire or be changed by retailers before we are able to amend our pages. If your code still isn’t accepted once you’ve made any necessary changes to your order, you can get in touch with our customer service team by emailing coupons.pcgamer@futurenet.com. Make sure to include details on which code you used, which page it was found on, and the issue you experienced in your email, and a member of our team will reply as soon as they can to help solve your problem.