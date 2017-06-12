Every news story out of E3 2017

Damn there's been a lot of news this year. We've posted over 100 stories since Saturday. The Microsoft conference alone probably accounted for 20 or more, and our own show was no slouch either, with the announcements of the first XCOM 2 expansion, an Age of Empires remaster, and tons more.

You can read all of our 2017 E3 news here. Below, we've pulled out a collection of the biggest stories, and we'll keep adding to it as the week progresses.

Anthem is BioWare's new game

Co-op third-person shooter with customisable combat suits. Here's everything you need to know. Here's a video showing nearly seven minutes of gameplay.

Assassin's Creed: Origins announced

AC is off to Egypt. Here is some in-game footage.

Forza Motorsport 7 is coming to PC

Vroom.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus announced

Hooray, more Wolfenstein! The announcement trailer is weird and funny.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 gets a trailer, all future characters, maps, weapons, vehicles will be free

Lots of free DLC planned.

Co-op prison break game A Way Out announced From the creators of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Trailer here.

Need for Speed Payback gets a trailer

Car customisation is central, apparently. Due November 10. Here's a video and some screenshots.

Battlefield 1 expansion In the name of the Tsar teased

Six new maps, the Russian army and more.

Cuphead gets a release date

Gorgeous animated platforming shmup thing is due out in September.

Bethesda announces Creation Club

A new hub where you can pay for Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition mods that have gone through official approval.

Evil Within 2 announced

Out on Friday 13, naturally.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is getting a Heroes of Skyrim expansion

To include 25 missions and 40 cards. Here's a trailer.

Dishonored 2 is getting a standalone expansion called Death of the Outsider

We finally get to kill Dishonored's most irritating character. Here is a trailer and some screens.

BJ Blazkowicz is coming to Quake Champions why not

Two shotguns are better than one.

Fallout 4 VR coming to Vive in October

The whole map is explorable.

Doom VFR announced for HTC Vive

The debut trailer looks sweet but what does the F stand for?

The Artful Escape gets a trailer

Trippy platformer in which you run, jump and play guitar.

Code Vein is coming to PC

Third-person brawler with anime overtones, due in 2018.

Super Lucky's Tale announced

The non-VR sequel to the Lucky's Tale VR platformer.

Tacoma is out in August

Orbital exploration game from the Gone Home creators, due August 2.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War gets a trailer

Mind-control some Orcs.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps announced

With a gorgeous trailer.

State of Decay gets a new trailer

But also a delay.

Minecraft is getting a 4K graphics pack and cross-platform play

Plus a community marketplace.

The Last Night gets a trailer

Very pretty 2.5D cyberpunk adventure.

Dragon Ball FighterZ announced

2D fighter from the creators of Guilty Gear, due 2018.

Echo Arena will be free for the Oculus Rift

The neat-looking VR team sport game is out July 20.

Intel and ESL announce $1 million Intel Grand Slam prize for CS:GO

The move will "further advance the worldwide growth and development of esports".

Ooblets trailer shows off exploration, dancing and fashionable poop hair

An "adorable" life management sim with cute creatures.

First Battletech single-player campaign footage unveiled

The turn-based tactical combat spin on Battletech looks promising.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord footage shows what happens when armies clash

A substantial look at the "soldiers smacking each other with swords and axes" RPG.

There's a new Metro game on the horizon

It's called Metro Exodus, and it looks stunning as expected.

Total War: Warhammer 2's Lizardmen showcased in new footage

Features a lizard on a throne riding a bigger lizard, of course.

Shadowverse's Wonderland Dreams expansion releasing at the end of the month

And there's a trailer to show it off.

Tunic is a charming isometric adventure starring an adorable fox

A beautiful looking Zelda-like shown at the PC Gaming Show.

Vaulting, climbing, and diving through windows are coming to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

The battle royale shooter gets more fluid.

Killing Floor 2's Summer Sideshow event starts tomorrow, kicking off a free week

A new map and a ton of new items are coming to Killing Floor 2 during its first seasonal event.

Sea of Thieves on PC will support ultrawide displays, high framerates

Microsoft stopped by the PC Gaming Show to talk 4K and ultrawide treasure hunting.

First look at gameplay from cyberpunk sidescroller The Last Night

It looks very nice.

Klei trailer offers the first look at new RPG Griftlands

Talkin' and turn-based combat are two pieces of Klei's mysterious new game.

Ylands reveals new gameplay footage, including horse catapults

Bohemia Interactive's sandbox game will playable on Steam Early Access later this year.

LawBreakers releases August 8 for $30

Cliff Bleszinski's new multiplayer arena shooter is on its way soon.

Advance Wars inspired tactics game Wargroove shows off full campaign editor and map making tools

A live demo shows how easy it is to build and share custom campaigns.

The original Age of Empires is being remastered in the Definitive Edition

4K graphics and a remastered soundtrack, new zoom levels, and improved gameplay.

A new Middle-earth: Shadow of War cinematic reveals the Blade of Galadriel

The Elven assassin will be playable in one of the game's two expansions.

Ubisoft announces Skull and Bones, an open world multiplayer pirate game

Naval combat is back.

The Crew 2 will go 'way beyond driving' with planes and boats, out next year

Take the race off road.

Ubisoft announces Transference, a VR game about exploring digital memories

The player will be "projected into the digital consciousness of troubled case subjects."

New Far Cry 5 gameplay trailer shows guns, planes, and dogs for hire

You're deep in cult territory with now way out. But you're not alone.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 trailer debuts at E3

Ubisoft delivered a big surprise. And apparently it's like "GTA in space".

Steep expansion will take us to the Winter Olympics this December

It brings new sports like the halfpipe, slalom, and skicross.

Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer trailer debuts at Sony E3 conference

Objective-based missions, parachutes, and more teased in a cinematic, scripted 'multiplayer' trailer.

Monster Hunter: World confirmed for PC

...but it'll release after the console versions.

Destiny 2 is set to release for PC this October

The beta will kick off in late August, and a new trailer was unveiled.

Stylish action RPG Ashen, first seen in 2015, gets a new trailer

Another great trailer for the dim, open-world RPG.