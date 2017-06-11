Minecraft will get a 4K graphics pack this fall, plus complete cross-platform play

Minecraft is getting an update this fall, which will include a 4K graphics upgrade and cross-platform play. Complete cross-platform play, in fact: players on any console, mobile device, or PC will be able to play Mojang's famous sandbox game together. There's a trailer above to check out how the blocks look in 4K (they still look like blocks, but very pretty ones).

Other features that will come a little later include a community marketplace, where players will be able to buy and sell items they've created.